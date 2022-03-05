One way to acknowledge or appreciate a message on Discord is to react to that message with an emoji. Discord offers a full emoji picker to let you choose the perfect emoji for your message reaction. Here’s how to do it.

React to a Message in Discord on Desktop

To use an emoji reaction for a message on your desktop, first, launch the Discord app or Discord for the web on your computer. Then access the message to which you want to react.

On the message, hover your cursor to reveal options. Then, in the message’s top-right corner, click the “Add Reaction” (emoji) icon.

Discord will open an emoji picker allowing you to choose an emoji for your message reaction. Here, click any emoji you like.

Your selected emoji will be added to your message as a reaction.

And that’s it. You can add multiple emoji reactions to the same message. To do so, simply open the emoji picker and choose another emoji to add it. To remove your reaction, click your reaction emoji and it will disappear.

If you don’t see the “Add Reaction” option for your messages, the feature might be disabled in your Discord client. To enable it, in Discord’s bottom-left corner, click “User Settings” (a gear icon).

In the left sidebar, click “Text & Images.”

In the “Text & Images” section on the right, enable the “Show Emoji Reactions on Messages” option.

And that’s it.

React to a Message in Discord on Mobile

On your mobile phone, use the Discord app to react to your messages

Start by launching Discord on your phone. In the app, open the message to which you want to react.

Tap and hold on the message to reveal message options.

In the menu that opens, at the top, select the emoji you’d like to use for your reaction.

To access all available emojis, then next to the emoji line at the top, tap the emoji with a “+” (plus) sign icon. You’ll then see a full list of available emojis.

To remove your emoji reaction from a message, simply tap your reaction emoji.

And that’s how you let people know your thoughts about their messages in the form of emojis. Enjoy!

Did you know you can stylize your text by using formatting options in Discord?

