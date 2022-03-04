If you don’t want to hear someone’s audio in a voice channel, or you’d like to stop getting message notifications from a user, you can mute that user on Discord. We’ll show you how to do that on your desktop and mobile.

Note that Discord doesn’t notify the user that you’ve muted them, so you don’t need to worry about offending anyone.

Mute Someone’s Audio in a Voice Channel on Discord

When you mute people in a voice channel, you don’t hear any audio in your channel from that specific user. The other users in the channel will still be able to hear that muted person’s audio.

Mute Audio on Desktop

To mute someone in a voice channel from your desktop, launch the Discord app or Discord for the web. Then access the voice channel in which you want to mute someone.

Find the user to mute, right-click the user, and select “Mute.”

Your selected user is now muted in your channel. Later, to unmute the user, right-click them and select “Mute.”

And that’s it.

Mute Audio on Mobile

To disable someone’s audio from your phone, first, launch the Discord app and access the server in which your voice channel is located.

Select the voice channel on the server page.

Tap the user you want to mute.

Toggle on the “Mute” option.

And your selected user is now muted in your voice channel. To unmute the user, turn off the “Mute” option.

Mute People’s Message Notifications on Discord

If you don’t wish to receive notifications when a particular user sends you a message, you can mute the notifications for that user. Here’s how.

Mute Notifications on Desktop

Launch the Discord desktop app or Discord for the web and access your messages screen.

Find the user to mute. Then right-click the user and hover over “Mute @[Name].”

You’ll see a menu letting you choose how long you want to keep the notifications muted. Your options are 15 minutes, 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, and until you manually unmute the person. Select one of these options.

And you won’t receive message notifications for as long as your user is muted.

Mute Notifications on Mobile

To mute message notifications on your mobile phone, first, launch the Discord app and tap the “Direct Messages” icon.

Tap and hold on the user to mute.

From the menu that opens, select “Mute Channel.”

In the “Mute This Conversation” menu, choose how long you want to keep the notifications turned off. The available options are 15 minutes, 1 hour, 8 hours, 24 hours, and until you manually unmute the person.

Select one of the available options.

Your chosen user is now muted.

And that’s how you eliminate a bit of annoyance from your Discord experience!

If you prefer not receiving any messages or interactions from a user, block that user in your Discord account. This prevents the user from reaching out to you on the platform.

