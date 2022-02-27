If you need a helping hand managing your server, make someone an admin on your Discord server. Doing so allows that user to perform all administrative tasks, like moderating discussions and creating channels. Here’s how to do that.

To grant someone admin privileges, you’ll first create an admin role and then assign it to your user. You must be the server admin or owner to be able to do this. Also, be careful while granting admin access to someone as they can change quite a lot of things on your server.

RELATED: How to Create, Set Up, and Manage Your Discord Server

Make Someone a Server Admin on Discord From Desktop

To start the process on your desktop computer, open the Discord desktop app or Discord for the web. Then sign in to your account.

From Discord’s left sidebar, select the server in which you want to make someone an admin.

On the server page, right next to the server name at the top, click the down-arrow icon.

From the expanded menu, select “Server Settings.”

Advertisement



In the sidebar on the left, click “Roles” to view the available roles.

To create a new role with admin access, from the “Roles” section on the right, select “Create Role.”

You’ll see an “Edit Role” page. Here, in the “Role Name” field, type a name for the new role. Use a descriptive name like Admin or Administrator so you know what this role is for. Optionally, customize other options for the role.

Then, in the tab list at the top, click the “Permissions” tab.

Scroll the “Permissions” tab all the way down. There, turn on the “Administrator” option. This grants all admin privileges to the new role you’re creating.

Save your changes by clicking “Save Changes” at the bottom. Then press Esc to go back to the server screen.

Advertisement



On the server screen, from the member list on the right, select the user you want to make an admin. Right-click this user and choose Roles > Admin (where “Admin” is the name of the new role you just created).

Tip: If you don’t see the member list, then at the top of the server page, click the “Show Member List” option.

Your selected user is now an admin on your server. You’re all set.

If you’d like to remove admin access from the user in the future, then right-click that user and choose Roles > Admin.

Give Someone Admin Controls on Discord for Mobile

To give someone admin access from your mobile phone, first, launch the Discord app on your phone. In the app’s left sidebar, tap the server in which you want to make someone an admin.

At the top of the server page, tap the three dots.

Tap “Settings.”

In “Server Settings,” tap “Roles” to view and add user roles.

Advertisement



On the “Roles” page, add a new role by tapping the “+” (plus) button in the bottom-right corner.

You’re now on the “Role Settings” page. Here, tap “Role Name” and type a name for this role. Enter something descriptive like Admin or Administrator for the name. Then, feel free to change any other options you want.

Scroll the “Role Settings” page to the bottom. There, enable “Administrator” to grant the role all admin privileges. Then save your changes by tapping the floppy disk icon in the bottom-right corner.

Go back to your server page and tap “Members” to view the member list.

On the “Member List” page, find the user to make an admin. Then, next to that user, tap the three dots.

On the following screen, enable the box for the newly created role.

Advertisement



Discord will automatically save your changes, and your selected user is now an admin on your server.

In the future, if you’d ever like to revoke admin access from that user, tap that user on the member list and deselect the role option.

Happy managing your Discord properties!

Did you know you can add a bot to your Discord server and automate many of your daily tasks?

RELATED: How to Add a Bot to Discord