If you want to log in to Discord on the web or on your desktop, a quick way to do this is to scan the QR code on your screen using your phone’s Discord app. This lets you into your account in no time, and we’ll show you how.

To use this method, you must be logged in to your account in the Discord app on your phone. Also, the QR code displayed on your computer only works for two minutes. After that, you must refresh Discord for the web or relaunch the Discord desktop app to get a new code.

RELATED: QR Codes Explained: Why You See Those Square Barcodes Everywhere

Sign In to Discord on Desktop or the Web With a QR Code

To start, launch the Discord app on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone. In the app’s bottom bar, tap your profile icon.

On the “User Settings” screen, tap “Scan QR Code.”

If Discord doesn’t already have camera permissions, it will ask you to grant that permission.

Now that Discord on your phone is ready to scan the code, open the Discord desktop app or Discord for the web where you want to sign in. You’ll see a QR code.

Advertisement



Point your phone’s camera towards the QR code displayed on your computer’s screen.

Once the code is scanned, on your phone, you’ll get a prompt asking if you want to log in to your account on your computer. Approve the login by tapping “Yes, Log Me In.”

Discord on your phone will display a success message, which indicates you were successfully logged in to your account in Discord on your desktop. Tap “Continue” to close this message.

You’ll find that you are now signed in to your account in Discord on your computer. Enjoy all the chat features of this app on your desktop!

If you’re on a shared device, make sure you log out of your Discord account when you leave the device. This is to ensure unauthorized users don’t access your account.

RELATED: How to Log Out of Discord