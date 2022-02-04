The teams have been chosen. The time and place have been set. All that’s left to do is watch the biggest football game of the year unfold in all its heart-pounding glory. To help you prepare for the main event, here are some tips for throwing a memorable football watch party.

Decorate Your Space for the Big Game

Every great party starts with the atmosphere. Whether you’re rooting for a specific team or you’re just a fan of football in general, putting up a number of themed decorations can go a long way in making the day feel special. Some simple options include hanging colored streamers, using themed plates and napkins, having guests wear their favorite team jerseys, and you can even serve up football-themed foods or desserts.

Assemble a Flavorful Menu

Great food is the pinnacle of any celebration, be it a cookout, party, or even a major sports event. For your big game gettogether, you’re going to want to assemble a smorgasbord of flavorful and accessible items for you and your guests. Finger foods are the ideal choice here — chicken wings, veggies, pizza, burgers, tacos, deviled eggs, an assortment of skewered items, etc.

Tip: To make sure you have something that everyone will enjoy, consider asking your guests what they like to eat (and perhaps if they have any food allergies) before putting a menu together.

Play Games With Your Guests

Football watch parties are oftentimes full-day events. When you’re not glued to the TV, your guests should have other fun things to do. Consider setting up a game of washers in the backyard. Test your friends’ skills with football-throwing distance and accuracy challenges. Set up a video game room where guests can play Madden and other multiplayer titles on the big screen. You could even assemble a collection of puzzles, board games, and other activities for guests of all ages and interests.

Bring the Big Game to Life on a 4k UHD TV

Unleash a Thrilling Audio Experience

