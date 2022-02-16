Apple shocked many in 2016 when it released the iPhone 7 without a headphone jack. Nowadays, it’s common for phones not to have a 3.5mm port. Are there any good phones left that still have a headphone jack?

When Apple removed the headphone jack they were making a bet that the majority of people wouldn’t miss it. It turns out that’s pretty much true. Phones without headphone jacks are just as popular, and a lot of people have transitioned to Bluetooth earbuds.

Do Phones Still Have Headphone Jacks?

The short answer is “Yes,” there are still phones being made with headphone jacks. However, those phones do not wear an Apple logo. They’ve stuck to their guns about removing the headphone jack and haven’t looked back.

So, if you really want a phone with a 3.5mm port, you have to look to the Android world. On top of that, the headphone jack has become a feature you mostly find on “mid-range” or “low-end” Android phones. The big “flagship” devices have largely abandoned the port.

For example, the Google Pixel 5 was Google’s “flagship” phone for 2021. It cost $700 and did not have a headphone jack. Meanwhile, the “mid-range” Pixel 5a launched later for only $450 and it included a headphone jack. Apparently, if you can afford a more expensive phone, you can afford wireless earbuds, too.

The Best Phones With Headphone Jacks

You may not be able to get a high-end phone with a headphone jack anymore, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still get a good phone. We have a few to highlight.

Google Pixel 5a

The Pixel 5a sits solidly in the spot between a mid-range and budget device. For $450 you get the same great Google camera experience as the more expensive Pixel 5, plus the bonus headphone jack.

Even without the headphone jack situation, this is one of the best smartphone buys out there. It has a solid 6GB of RAM, a 6.3-inch display, IP67 water resistance, 128GB of storage, and three years of OS upgrades from Google.

ASUS ROG Phone 5s

We said high-end phones don’t have headphone jacks anymore, but that’s not entirely true. You can still find them if you look at gaming phones. The ASUS ROG Phone 5s not only has the port, but it has Quad DAC.

There’s a lot that goes into how a Quad DAC works, but it basically just means there’s a dedicated component in the device for converting digital audio to analog for wired headphones. The result is much better sound quality than most devices.

Additionally, the ROG Phone 5s has a massive 7.8-inch display, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus processor, 12GB of RAM, and a 6,000mAh battery. It costs around $1,000.

Moto G Play (2021)

We’ve shared a mid-range device, a high-end device, and now we’ll hit the budget category. For under $200, the Moto G Play gets you a headphone jack, 6.5-inch display, and 13MP camera.

This certainly isn’t the most powerful Android phone you can find. It has a Snapdragon 460 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. However, it does have a microSD card slot, so if you’re looking for an affordable iPod-like device, you could load this up with a lot of music.

You’re not without options if you really want a headphone jack, it’s just not as easy as it once was. You also have to be okay with settling for lower-end devices or niche devices like gaming phones. It’s unfortunate that phones have evolved this way. Thankfully, wireless earbuds have gone down in price to follow suit.