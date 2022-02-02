One of the biggest sporting events of the year is almost here, and if you’re not watching it on a crystal-clear 4K TV with cutting-edge Dolby Vision HDR, you’re probably not getting the best viewing experience. Luckily, it’s easy and affordable to upgrade. From now through the end of February, you can pick up a brand new VIZIO V585-J01 with Dolby Vision for a cool $399.99 ($160 off).

Meet Your New VIZIO 4K Smart TV

The VIZIO V585-J01 featured in today’s deal is a 58″ 4K UHD Smart TV with Dolby Vision HDR/HDR10+ support. It’s powered by VIZIO’s snappy next-gen IQ Active processor and comes with SmartCast built in, ensuring you’ll need no additional streaming device or dongle as you stream content directly from your phone or tablet to your TV. It also includes a voice-enabled remote so you can control your TV with simple voice commands.

The VIZIO V585-J01’s main claim to fame, however, is its integrated Dolby Vision HDR technology. According to VIZIO, today’s special offer sets the V585-J01 apart as one of the most affordable Dolby Vision-enabled TVs on the market. In fact, comparable TVs can cost hundreds — if not thousands — of dollars, making them an unrealistic buy for anyone who wants a great viewing experience without wrecking their wallet.

Speaking of your viewing experience, every great TV deserves an equally stellar audio setup. For a limited time, you can grab a V-Series 2.1 Sound Bar with Dolby Audio and DTS Virtual:X for $129.99 ($60 off). This sound bar features a low-profile design that blends into any space. Two built-in full-range speakers deliver clear, lifelike sound while the included wireless subwoofer unleashes bass that makes you feel like you’re in the game. Best of all, the V-Series 2.1 Sound Bar is designed to work perfectly with your new VIZIO TV.

Buy a VIZIO V-Series Smart TV and Sound Bar Today

You can pick up a brand new VIZIO V585-J01 for only $399.99 ($160 off) and/or a V-Series 2.1 Sound Bar for $129.99 ($60 off) at Target. If you hurry, you may even be able to get your VIZIO TV and sound bar delivered and set up before the big game on Sunday, February 13. If not, you can still take advantage of this special offer from now through February.