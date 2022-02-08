YouTube offers the option to enable and disable comments on your videos, so you can decide where you’d like to allow or disallow the discussions. Here’s how to manage the comment settings for your YouTube videos on desktop and mobile.

If you’re looking to enable or disable comments for multiple videos, use YouTube’s desktop version, as it lets you bulk edit videos. YouTube’s mobile app doesn’t offer the option to manage comments for several videos at once.

Enable or Disable Comments on YouTube on Desktop

If you’re on a Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook computer, launch a web browser on your machine and open the YouTube Studio site. Log in to your account on the site.

From the sidebar on the left, select “Content” to view your videos.

On the videos page, select the video for which you want to enable or disable comments.

Scroll down the “Video Details” page that opens to the bottom. Then click “Show More” to reveal the comments option.

In the expanded menu, scroll down to the bottom. Then click the “Comment Visibility” drop-down menu and choose one of the following options:

Allow All Comments : To allow all comments on your video, select this option.

: To allow all comments on your video, select this option. Hold Potentially Inappropriate Comments for Review : To manually review the comments that YouTube deems inappropriate, choose this option.

: To manually review the comments that YouTube deems inappropriate, choose this option. Hold All Comments for Review : If you’d like to review each and every comment that gets posted, select this option.

: If you’d like to review each and every comment that gets posted, select this option. Disable Comments: If you don’t want any comments on your video at all, select this option.

After choosing an option, save your changes by clicking “Save” in the top-right corner.

YouTube will now manage comments according to the option you selected above for your video.

If you want to change the comment settings for multiple videos at once, then on the “Content” page, select all your videos. From the top, select Edit > Comments. You can then use the drop-down menu to choose how comments are posted on your selected videos. Then save changes by clicking “Update Videos.”

And that’s all there is to it.

Enable or Disable YouTube Comments on Mobile

To manage comments on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, first, launch the free YouTube Studio app on your phone.

In YouTube Studio’s bottom bar, tap “Content” to view your videos.

On the video screen, find the video for which you want to change comment options. Then, next to that video, tap the three dots.

In the three-dots menu, tap “Edit Video.”

At the bottom of the “Edit Video” page, tap “More Options.”

On the “More Options” screen, tap the “Comment Visibility” drop-down menu and select one of the following options:

Allow All Comments : Choose this option to allow all comments on your video.

: Choose this option to allow all comments on your video. Hold Potentially Inappropriate Comments for Review : Select this option if you’d like to manually review the potentially inappropriate comments.

: Select this option if you’d like to manually review the potentially inappropriate comments. Hold All Comments for Review : Select this option to review all comments that get posted on your video.

: Select this option to review all comments that get posted on your video. Disable Comments: This option will turn off all comments on your video.

Once you’ve selected an option, to go back to the previous screen, tap the left-arrow icon in the top-left corner.

Back on the “Edit Video” page, save your changes by tapping “Save” in the top-right corner.

And you’re all set.

Additionally, if you ever see a questionable comment on someone’s video, you can report that comment to YouTube for the platform to review it. This helps reduce spam on the popular video hosting site.

