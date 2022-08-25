Taking screenshots on the desktop is simple enough on Windows and Mac, but if you just want to take a screenshot of your current Chrome tab, why not do it with Chrome? We’ll show you how it works.

Google has been working on a screenshot tool for Chrome on the desktop for a while. Version 98 made the tool available through a feature flag. It’s still a bit rough around the edges, but it does work. Let’s take a look.

Warning: These features are not available to everyone for a reason. They may not work correctly and they can negatively impact your browser’s performance. Enable flags at your own risk.

First, open the Chrome browser on your computer, type chrome://flags in the address bar, and hit Enter.

Search for “screenshot” and enable the flags titled “Desktop Screenshots” and “Desktop Screenshots Edit Mode.”

After enabling the flags, click the “Relaunch” button at the bottom of the screen to apply the changes.

Once the browser has re-opened, navigate to a page you would like to screenshot. Click the share icon on the right side of the address bar.

Select “Screenshot” from the pop-up menu.

As mentioned, this is still a work in progress. The screen may dim and you can drag the mouse to select an area to screenshot, or it will take a screenshot of the entire screen right away.

A pop-up will appear after the screenshot has been taken. You have the option to tap “Edit” to open the screenshot editor or “Download” the screenshot.

The screenshot is also automatically copied to your clipboard, so you can paste it anywhere you’d like immediately. The screenshot editor has all the basic tools you’d expect, such as crop, draw, and text.

That’s all there is to it! This is a nifty little feature for easily taking and editing screenshots in Chrome. The editor window is especially nice since you don’t need to put the screenshot in another app to make changes. Chrome has plenty of little features like this to know about.

