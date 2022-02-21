Have you come across an interesting Facebook page that you think your friends would like? If so, invite your friends to like that page so they all see the page’s content in their news feed. Here’s how to do that on Facebook on desktop and mobile.

Know that you can only invite your friends to like a Facebook page. If you want to invite someone who is not your friend, you will have to add them as a friend first. Later, if your friends don’t like a page, they can remove their like from the page to stop seeing the page’s content in their feed.

RELATED: How to Set Up a Facebook Page

Invite Friends to Like a Facebook Page on Desktop

If you’re on a desktop computer, like Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook, use the Facebook website to send out page like invitations.

To start the process, open a web browser on your computer and launch Facebook. On the site, access the page to which you want to invite people.

Once you see the page, in the tab list beneath the page name, click the three dots (at the far right).

In the menu that launches, click “Invite Friends.”

Advertisement



You’ll see an “Invite Your Friends” window, where you will choose your friends to send an invitation.

To ensure all your friends are listed, at the top of this window, click the drop-down menu and choose “All Friends.” Then, from the list that opens, select the people to invite to like the page.

Once you’ve made a selection and you’re ready to send out the invites, in the window’s bottom-right corner, click “Send Invites.”

Tip: To let Facebook also send invites via Messenger, then in the window’s bottom-left corner, enable the “Also Send Each Invite in Messenger” option.

Facebook will send a notification to your selected friends asking them to like your page. They can then either accept or decline your invite for the page like. And that’s it.

RELATED: How to Get Notifications Whenever Your Friends Post Anything On Facebook

Invite People to Like a Facebook Page on Mobile

If you’re on an iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the Facebook app to send invitations to like a page.

To do so, first, launch the Facebook app on your phone. In the app, open the page to which you want to invite people.

Advertisement



On the page screen, beneath the page name, tap the three dots.

From the menu that opens, select “Share.”

In the menu that follows, tap “Invite Friends to Like This Page.”

An “Invite Friends” screen will open. Here, select the friends you’d like to invite. Then, in the bottom-right corner, tap the send icon.

Your selected friends will receive an invitation to like your Facebook page.

And that’s how you let your friends know about the cool and interesting pages that exist on Facebook. Happy sharing!

On a related note, did you know you can hide as well as delete your Facebook page if you don’t need it anymore?

RELATED: How to Hide or Delete a Facebook Page