By creating an astrological profile on Snapchat, you can get information about your zodiac sign as well as display the sign on your profile. We’ll walk you through the steps to make this profile in Snapchat on your iPhone or Android phone.

Before you begin the process, keep your birth date, time of birth, and place of birth ready, as you will need these details to finish creating the profile.

Make an Astrological Profile on Snapchat

To start the profile creation process, open the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android phone. In the app’s top-left corner, tap your profile icon.

On your profile page, beneath your name, tap the zodiac sign.

You’ll see an “Astrological Profile” page giving details about zodiac signs. When you’ve finished reading this information, tap the “Continue” button.

On the “My Birth Information” page that opens, you’ll enter your birthday details. Snapchat automatically adds your date of birth from your profile (if you have it in there already).

Add your birth time using the “Time of Birth” field and birthplace using the “Place of Birth” field. Then tap the “Complete” button.

Wait for Snapchat to finish creating your astrological profile. Once this is done, you’ll see your zodiac sign and your nature based on the sign.

To share this information with others, in your screen’s bottom-left corner, tap the share icon. To post this information on Snapchat, then in the bottom-right corner, tap the “Send To” icon.

You can read more details about your sign by tapping the “Read More” button.

Your zodiac sign profile is now ready in your Snapchat account. To come back to this profile again in the future, simply open your profile page in Snapchat and tap your zodiac sign. And, if you made a mistake creating the profile, access Snapchat’s settings to change your birth details.

