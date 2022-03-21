What to Look for in an OLED TV in 2022

OLED TVs have grown in popularity over the last decade. They are different from LED-backlit LCD TVs (LED TVs), employing self-emissive pixels instead of a backlight. As a result, they can turn on and off individual pixels, resulting in inky blacks and an unmatched contrast ratio.

Five major TV manufacturers are offering OLED TVs in the US—LG, Panasonic, Skyworth, Sony, and Vizio—with each using OLED panels from LG Display.

But despite having OLED panels from the same company, the individual televisions can be quite different. So when you are in the market for a new OLED TV, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on a few things.

Traditional OLED panels don’t get very bright, so they are not ideal for a room with a ton of ambient light. However, some premium OLED TVs use a new type of panel called OLED evo. It gets around 20% brighter than the conventional OLED panels.

Apart from the OLED evo panel, manufacturers like Sony also use an enhanced heatsink in some OLED TVs to push the brightness levels even higher. So if you want a brighter OLED TV, picking one with an OLED evo panel is your best set.

Additionally, if you are going to play games on your new OLED TV, you should look for next-generation gaming features like variable refresh rate (VRR), auto low latency mode (ALLM), and HDMI 2.1 ports. These features will allow you to fully use the features present in Microsoft Xbox Series X/S, Sony PlayStation 5, and PCs with high-end graphics cards.

Similarly, movie buffs would appreciate the presence of advanced HDR formats, like Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and features like the Filmmaker Mode.

To dive deeper into which TV features are most important for a great experience, we recommend going through our complete guide on buying a new TV. Now, look at our best OLED TV recommendations.

Pros ✓ Dolby Vision IQ support

Dolby Vision IQ support ✓ Four HDMI 2.1 ports

Four HDMI 2.1 ports ✓ Wide viewing angles

Wide viewing angles ✓ Next-generation gaming features Cons ✗ Doesn't get as bright as LG G1 or Sony A90J

Doesn't get as bright as LG G1 or Sony A90J ✗ Susceptible to burn-in

Launched in 2021, the LG C1 is still the best OLED TV you can buy. It offers an unmatched combination of price and performance. Additionally, the TV has an elegant design that will look well wherever you place it.

The TV has a 4K 120Hz panel that delivers a fantastic picture quality. Although it doesn’t get as bright as the LG G1 and Sony A90J in HDR mode, the TV provides decent HDR performance. Additionally, LG has included support for Dolby Vision IQ in the C1, which allows the TVs to adjust HDR brightness to suit ambient lighting conditions.

The C1 has all the next-generation gaming features you might need for a console or PC gaming. You get support for VRR, ALLM, and 4K gaming at 120fps. Moreover, the TV provides low input lag and fast response time.

LG uses webOS as the smart TV platform, and it’s easy to use. The platform also comes with many apps, including almost all popular streaming services. But like other OLED TVs, the LG C1 is susceptible to burn-in. LG has included several features to make sure that doesn’t happen, but it’s important to take care of the set properly as well.

You can buy the LG C1 in 48-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, 77-inch, and 83-inch sizes.

Pros ✓ Wide viewing angles

Wide viewing angles ✓ Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+

Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ ✓ Great at upscaling content

Great at upscaling content ✓ Good reflection handling Cons ✗ SmartCast platform is full of bugs

SmartCast platform is full of bugs ✗ VRR doesn't work

VRR doesn't work ✗ Issues with 4K gaming at 120fps

Although even the cheapest OLED TVs cost around $1,000, the Vizio OLED55-H1 is a good option if you want to buy an OLED TV on a budget. It’s one of the most affordable OLED TVs available in the US. Despite its low price, the TV offers a stunning picture quality that one expects from an OLED TV.

The TV looks incredible and has a solid build quality. Additionally, there is support for HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision to enjoy high dynamic range content from a variety of sources.

The TV also has a native 120Hz panel and two HDMI 2.1 ports. But the 120Hz refresh rate doesn’t seem to work with 4K resolution. That said, you’ll be able to game at 1080p and 120fps.

Like other Vizio TVs, the OLED model also runs on the company’s SmartCast platform. Unfortunately, the platform is littered with bugs, making it cumbersome. If you’re grabbing this set, it’ll be better to get a streaming device to go with it.

You can buy the Vizio OLED TV in two sizes—55-inch (OLED55-H1) and 65-inch (OLED65-H1).

If you want a superior software performance than the Vizio OLED TV, the LG A1 is a good budget alternative. It runs on the relatively well-liked webOS platform. The A1, however, lacks a 120Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 ports, so you’re trading better software support for some hardware shortcomings.

Best OLED TV for Gaming: LG G1

Pros ✓ Uses brighter OLED evo panel

Uses brighter OLED evo panel ✓ Dolby Vision IQ and eARC support

Dolby Vision IQ and eARC support ✓ Apps for Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW Cons ✗ Burn-in concerns

LG’s flagship 4K OLED TV—the G1—is our pick for the best OLED TV for gaming. It has all the features you need for an excellent gaming experience, whether you are using the latest consoles from Microsoft and Sony or high-end graphics cards from AMD or NVIDIA.

The TV has low input lag and near-instant response time. It also comes with next-generation gaming features like variable refresh rate and auto low latency mode. Additionally, you get a native 120Hz panel and HDMI 2.1 to enjoy gaming in 4K and at 120fps.

LG uses the newer OLED evo panel in the G1, which is around 20% brighter than traditional OLED screens. This helps the TV offer an impactful HDR performance in games and video content.

The G1 also features LG’s Game Optimizer mode that allows you to view and adjust gaming-related options in one place. Additionally, it’s one of the few TVs on the market to include support for Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce NOW cloud gaming services, which will let you enjoy the latest gaming title without any console or PC hardware. All you will need is a game controller.

Apart from being a superb TV for gaming, the G1 is also great for content consumption. So whether you are watching movies, TV shows, or sports, you’ll get a fantastic experience.

The LG G1 looks beautiful, and it’s designed to be mounted on a wall. Unfortunately, if you plan to put it on a table, you will need to buy a stand from LG separately as the company doesn’t bundle one in the box.

You can purchase the G1 in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 77-inch sizes.

Best OLED TV for Movies: Sony A90J

Pros ✓ Exceptional color accuracy

Exceptional color accuracy ✓ Support for Dolby Vision

Support for Dolby Vision ✓ Upscales lower resolution content without issues Cons ✗ Next-generation gaming features missing

Next-generation gaming features missing ✗ Expensive than LG G1 and C1

The LG C1 and G1 are excellent OLED TVs, but the Sony A90J outperforms them with exceptional color accuracy, image processing, and gradient handling. This makes Sony’s set superior for those that want to get the best movie-watching experience.

Like the G1, the A90J packs the brighter OLED evo panel. Additionally, Sony has included aluminum sheet lamination, which acts as a heat sink, to push the panel brightness even higher without making the TV hot. As a result, the Sony TV can bring out most highlights in HDR. Sony has also added support for Dolby Vision, giving you access to a ton of high-dynamic range content to enjoy.

It also has no issues upscaling lower resolution content, and the TV can easily remove 24p judder from any source. So whether you are watching DVDs or catching a movie on HBO, you are guaranteed to get a phenomenal experience.

Additionally, the Sony A90J has a premium design, and it packs a newly designed tabletop stand that can be set up to give space for a soundbar in front of the TV.

Thanks to low input lag and near-instant response time, the A90J is also a great TV for gaming. Unfortunately, though, it lacks VRR and ALLM. Sony has promised to add these features via a firmware update, but it hasn’t arrived yet.

The Sony A90J is available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 83-inch sizes.

Pros ✓ Support for Dolby Vision IQ

Support for Dolby Vision IQ ✓ VRR and ALLM available

VRR and ALLM available ✓ Four HDMI 2.1 ports

Four HDMI 2.1 ports ✓ webOS platform is easy to use Cons ✗ Relatively low brightness

Relatively low brightness ✗ Burn-in concerns

If you want to buy an OLED TV in a 65-inch size, the LG C1 is the best option. As our best overall pick, the C1 is a great TV with similar performance across sizes. In addition, the TV delivers fantastic picture quality, decent HDR performance, and includes several gaming-related features.

The C1 is excellent for dark room viewing and includes support for Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, and eARC. Additionally, all four HDMI ports on the TV are HDMI 2.1, so you can plug in all consoles and even PCs for 4K @120fps gaming.

On the software front, LG has included its webOS platform, which is easy to use and has apps for almost all popular streaming services. The platform also includes apps for Google Stadia and NVIDIA GeForce Now cloud gaming services.

Unfortunately, the TV doesn’t get very bright, which can be an issue if you want to place it in a room with a lot of ambient light. In that case, you’ll be better served by one of our best QLED TV picks, as QLED or LED TVs typically offer higher brightness than OLED TVs.

