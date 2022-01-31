Less than a year after the pandemic-postponed Tokyo Summer Olympics, the 2022 Winter Olympics are set to take place in Beijing, China, on February 4-20. They will be broadcast in the U.S. on NBC and its affiliated networks.

The games will once again be subject to pandemic restrictions, including limited in-person attendance, and NBC’s hosts will be broadcasting remotely from the U.S. But the games will go on, with thousands of athletes participating in dozens of events. Here’s how to stream the 2022 Winter Olympics.

How to Stream the 2022 Olympics Opening Ceremony

As always, the opening ceremony will kick off the Olympics with an elaborate extravaganza celebrating the Games’ host country and showcasing the athletes who are set to compete. The 2022 opening ceremony will take place inside Beijing National Stadium, with a special focus on environmental themes. The opening ceremony will be directed by renowned Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou, who also directed the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

The 2022 Winter Olympics opening ceremony will air on February 4, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. ET/3:30 a.m. PT on NBC, with a rebroadcast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The ceremony can be streamed on the premium tier of Peacock ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year). Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month), and Sling TV ($35+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the ceremony via the NBC live stream.

How to Stream the 2022 Olympic Games and Events

Even before the official kick-off at the opening ceremony, NBC and its sibling networks USA and CNBC will be showing a wide range of Winter Olympics events, starting on February 2. The 2022 Games encompass 100-plus events across 15 different sports. That includes popular winter sports like figure skating, hockey, snowboarding, curling, and more. The seven new events this year include big air freestyle skiing, women’s monobob sledding, and a mixed team relay in short track speed skating.

All of the coverage from NBC, CNBC, and USA, in addition to exclusive broadcasts and live streams of every Olympic event, can be streamed on the premium tier of Peacock ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year).

Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month), and Sling TV ($35+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the NBC, CNBC, and USA coverage via those respective channels.

How to Stream the 2022 Olympics Closing Ceremonies

As he did with the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou will serve as the director of both the opening and closing ceremonies. The closing ceremony will take place at Beijing National Stadium, signaling the end of the 2022 Olympic Games. Per Olympics custom, it will celebrate the culture of the next host city, which is Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo in Italy, where the 2026 Winter Olympics are set to be held.

The 2022 Winter Olympics closing ceremony will air on February 20, 2022, at 7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT on NBC. The ceremony can be streamed on the premium tier of Peacock ($4.99+ per month or $49.99 per year). Subscribers to Fubo TV ($64.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), Hulu + Live TV ($69.99+ per month), YouTube TV ($64.99 per month after a seven-day free trial), DirecTV Stream ($69.99+ per month), and Sling TV ($35+ per month after a seven-day free trial) can watch the ceremony via the NBC live stream.

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

Can’t access your country’s broadcast of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics? Using a VPN is the most effective solution for bypassing restrictions, if you’re traveling, or if the event is simply blocked in your location.

ExpressVPN is our top pick for the best VPN overall and the best VPN for streaming. It’s fast and easy to use and will allow you to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics from wherever you are. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the U.S. Sign up for and use any of the streaming platforms listed above.

ExpressVPN offers a free trial, so you can sign up, watch the Olympic games, and then cancel your subscription if you’re not happy with the service.