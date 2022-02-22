With more people working remotely than ever before, many depend on Slack to stay in touch with their colleagues. So what do you do when Slack isn’t working? Here are several actions you can take to remedy the situation.

Check the Slack System Status Page

The first thing to determine is whether or not the problem is on your end or not. Head to the Slack System Status page to see if there are any outages or scheduled maintenance that might interrupt the service. You can see the status for different aspects of the Slack service. This can help explain issues that seem to only affect some functions, like the ability to log in or make calls.

If everything is good then the problem is likely happening on your end, either as a result of software or your network connection.

Restart, Update, or Reinstall the Slack App

The Slack desktop app is the most convenient and fastest way of using Slack. If you’re having trouble getting the app to work, kill it entirely and start it up again. If you’re still having issues, try and update the app as you normally would (for example, using the Mac App Store or Windows Store). If you use Slack on mobile, you can try updating the Android app or the iPhone app.

Clearing Slack’s desktop app cache may help too. To do this, launch the app and select Help > Troubleshooting > Clear cache and exit. On Windows 10, you will need to click on the “three horizontal bars” menu icon first.

If there are no updates pending, and clearing the cache doesn’t help, you can try deleting the app and reinstalling it again. Be aware that you may need to log in again once you have done this.

Lastly, restarting your computer is a reliable way of solving all sorts of problems. If you’re having no joy, consider doing that too.

Try Using the Web Version

If you’re having no success with the desktop version then you can try using the web version instead. To do this, go to Slack.com and sign in. When asked, select “Use Slack in your browser” to load the web version.

Most major browsers should work with Slack, including Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, and Safari. If you’re having trouble with the web version, try using a different browser or opening a new private (or incognito) window and signing in there instead.

More You Can Try

Slack has a list of troubleshooting tips on its support page for solving connection issues. If all else fails you can log your session and send Slack the logs so that they can try and help you out with your particular problem.

You may want to try restarting network hardware if the problem persists, though if you are only noticing issues with Slack in particular it’s unlikely that your network connection is to blame.

If you’re stuck and need some means of chatting with a group of people right now, check out these Slack alternatives instead.

