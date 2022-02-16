Google Docs logo on a white background.

With Google Docs’ “find and replace” feature, you can find a certain piece of text in your document, replace that text with another text string, even utilizing regular expressions. Here’s how to use the feature on your desktop and mobile.

Use Find and Replace in Google Docs on Desktop

To use find and replace on your desktop, first, open a web browser on your computer and launch the Google Docs site. On the site, select the document in which you want to find and replace text.

On your document’s screen, in Google Docs’ menu bar, click Edit > Find and Replace. Alternatively, press the Ctrl+H (Windows, Linux, and Chromebook) or Command+Shift+H (Mac) keyboard shortcut.

Select Edit > Find and Replace from the menu bar.

A “Find and Replace” window will open. Here, to search for a specific text string in your document, click the “Find” field and type that string.

Click "Find" and enter a term.

Your specified text string will be highlighted in your document. To cycle through the multiple occurrences of your text string, then on the “Find and Replace” window, click “Next.”

Select the "Next" button.

To replace the specified text string with another string, click the “Replace With” field and type the new string. For example, if you’d like to replace Windows with Mac, then type Windows in the “Find” field and enter Mac in the “Replace With” field.

Beneath “Replace With,” you have a few options to change how Find and Replace works:

  • Match Case: If you only want to find text strings that match the entered text’s case, then enable this option.
  • Match Using Regular Expressions: Select this option to use regular expressions to find and replace content.
  • Ignore Latin Diacritics: To have all the Latin diacritics ignored while performing find and replace, activate this option.

To replace just the currently highlighted occurrence of your text string, click “Replace.” To replace all occurrences of your specified text string in your document, click “Replace All.”

Find and replace text in Google Docs on desktop.

Google Docs will replace the specified text string for you in your document. You’re all set.

Use Find and Replace in Google Docs on Android

On your Android phone, you can use find and replace in the Google Docs app.

To start, open Google Docs on your phone and access your document.

On the document screen, in the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

Tap the three dots in the top-right corner.

In the menu that opens, tap “Find and Replace.”

Choose "Find and Replace" from the menu.

At the top of your screen, you will see a “Find” box. Click this box and enter the text string you want to find in your document. Docs will highlight all the occurrences of the specified text string.

Select the "Find" field and type a term.

To access the replace options, then next to the “Find” box, tap the three dots.

Tap the three dots next to "Find."

If you’d like to replace the currently highlighted occurrence of the text string, select “Replace.” To replace all occurrences of the text, choose “Replace All.”

Choose "Replace" or "Replace All."

At the bottom of your screen, you will see a text box. Here, enter the text string that will replace the old one. Then tap “Replace” or “Replace All,” depending on what you selected in the previous step.

Tap "Replace All" at the bottom.

Google Docs will make the necessary changes to your document, and you’re all done.

Use Find and Replace in Google Docs on iPhone and iPad

Like Android, to use find and replace on your iPhone or iPad, make use of the Google Docs app.

Start by launching Google Docs on your phone. In the app, tap your document to open it.

At the top-right corner of the document screen, tap the three dots.

Select the three dots at the top-right corner.

In the menu that opens, tap “Find and Replace.”

Pick "Find and Replace" from the menu.

In the “Find in Document” field at the top, type the text string to find in your document. Your string will be highlighted.

To the right of the text field, use the up and down arrows to cycle between the occurrences of the searched term.

Type a word in the "Find in Document" field.

To replace your text, at the bottom of your screen, tap the “Replace With” field. Type the new string you want to use.

Then, to replace the current occurrence of the string, tap “Replace.” To replace all occurrences, tap “All.”

Tap "Replace With" at the bottom.

And that’s all there is to it. Happy finding and replacing text!

Do you use Microsoft Word alongside Docs? If so, there’s a way to find and replace text in Word, too. Check that out if you’re interested.

