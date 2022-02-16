With Google Docs’ “find and replace” feature, you can find a certain piece of text in your document, replace that text with another text string, even utilizing regular expressions. Here’s how to use the feature on your desktop and mobile.

RELATED: How to Search in Google Docs

Use Find and Replace in Google Docs on Desktop

To use find and replace on your desktop, first, open a web browser on your computer and launch the Google Docs site. On the site, select the document in which you want to find and replace text.

On your document’s screen, in Google Docs’ menu bar, click Edit > Find and Replace. Alternatively, press the Ctrl+H (Windows, Linux, and Chromebook) or Command+Shift+H (Mac) keyboard shortcut.

A “Find and Replace” window will open. Here, to search for a specific text string in your document, click the “Find” field and type that string.

Your specified text string will be highlighted in your document. To cycle through the multiple occurrences of your text string, then on the “Find and Replace” window, click “Next.”

Advertisement



To replace the specified text string with another string, click the “Replace With” field and type the new string. For example, if you’d like to replace Windows with Mac, then type Windows in the “Find” field and enter Mac in the “Replace With” field.

Beneath “Replace With,” you have a few options to change how Find and Replace works:

Match Case : If you only want to find text strings that match the entered text’s case, then enable this option.

: If you only want to find text strings that match the entered text’s case, then enable this option. Match Using Regular Expressions : Select this option to use regular expressions to find and replace content.

: Select this option to use regular expressions to find and replace content. Ignore Latin Diacritics: To have all the Latin diacritics ignored while performing find and replace, activate this option.

To replace just the currently highlighted occurrence of your text string, click “Replace.” To replace all occurrences of your specified text string in your document, click “Replace All.”

Google Docs will replace the specified text string for you in your document. You’re all set.

Use Find and Replace in Google Docs on Android

On your Android phone, you can use find and replace in the Google Docs app.

To start, open Google Docs on your phone and access your document.

Advertisement



On the document screen, in the top-right corner, tap the three dots.

In the menu that opens, tap “Find and Replace.”

At the top of your screen, you will see a “Find” box. Click this box and enter the text string you want to find in your document. Docs will highlight all the occurrences of the specified text string.

To access the replace options, then next to the “Find” box, tap the three dots.

If you’d like to replace the currently highlighted occurrence of the text string, select “Replace.” To replace all occurrences of the text, choose “Replace All.”

At the bottom of your screen, you will see a text box. Here, enter the text string that will replace the old one. Then tap “Replace” or “Replace All,” depending on what you selected in the previous step.

Google Docs will make the necessary changes to your document, and you’re all done.

RELATED: How to Find and Replace Formatting in Microsoft Word

Use Find and Replace in Google Docs on iPhone and iPad

Like Android, to use find and replace on your iPhone or iPad, make use of the Google Docs app.

Advertisement



Start by launching Google Docs on your phone. In the app, tap your document to open it.

At the top-right corner of the document screen, tap the three dots.

In the menu that opens, tap “Find and Replace.”

In the “Find in Document” field at the top, type the text string to find in your document. Your string will be highlighted.

To the right of the text field, use the up and down arrows to cycle between the occurrences of the searched term.

To replace your text, at the bottom of your screen, tap the “Replace With” field. Type the new string you want to use.

Advertisement



Then, to replace the current occurrence of the string, tap “Replace.” To replace all occurrences, tap “All.”

And that’s all there is to it. Happy finding and replacing text!

Do you use Microsoft Word alongside Docs? If so, there’s a way to find and replace text in Word, too. Check that out if you’re interested.

RELATED: How to Find and Replace Text in Microsoft Word