What to Look for in an Air Purifier in 2022

When shopping for an air purifier, you need to first check out what it’s designed to capture and eliminate. There are purifiers for allergies, asthma, smoke, pets, odor, chemical sensitives, volatile organic compounds, and more.

Prioritize an air purifier that uses a True HEPA filter. True HEPA filters capture at least 99.97% of airborne particles that are small as and even smaller than 0.3 microns. These particles include viruses, bacteria, dust mites, pollen, pet dander, and mold. True HEPA filters are more effective than HEPA-type filters. However, they’re also usually more expensive.

You should then check out all the other filters the purifier uses to see which ones best suit your needs. These include pre-filters, mechanical filters, ionic air filters, UV light filters, and carbon activated filters.

Some air filters will also need to be replaced sooner than others. For example, pre-filters usually last three months, carbon filters last six months, and HEPA filters can last a year. The life span usually depends on the duration and power of use. If you’re running the air filter on high settings most days, the filters will likely need to be replaced sooner.

Also, if you’re using a purifier to improve your health, it’s wise to check out any certifications or awards the model of your choice received. Different air purifiers will be more efficient at cleaning the air in different ways, so it’s important to pick the one that will work best for your health needs.

Additionally, your air purifier should follow the 2/3 rule regarding its clean air delivery rate (CADR), measured in cubic meters per hour (m³/h) or cubic feet per minute (cfm). The CADR rating in cfm should be at least two-thirds of the room’s area, or it may not be able to clean the air efficiently.

For example, if your room is 500 square feet, the CADR should be at least 333 cfm. You can use an m³/h to cfm converter to figure out the exact CADR. The higher the CADR, the faster the machine will clean the air.

Having various modes can also be valuable, such as an energy-saving mode to save on power or a sleep mode to lower the noise during the night. Some machines have a mode that automatically adjusts the fan’s speed depending on the air quality, which also saves on power. Additional features such as a child and pet lock, air-quality monitor, and an integrated app for remote control are great bonuses.

Now that you know what to look for, let’s check out some of the best air purifiers available.

Pros ✓ Provides up to 4,340 square feet of coverage

Provides up to 4,340 square feet of coverage ✓ Powerful but quiet

Powerful but quiet ✓ Uses six filters

Uses six filters ✓ Easy to move around Cons ✗ Expensive

Expensive ✗ Replacement filters are pricey

If you’re looking for a powerful air purifier that has everything you’d need for any home, the AirDoctor 5000 is your best bet. It’s a hefty $1,000 but outperforms many other purifiers on the market in terms of effectiveness.

The AirDoctor 5000 has undergone independent lab testing that proved to remove 99.99% of the live SARS-CoV-2 virus. It’s also highly effective in eliminating toxins, bacteria, contaminants, volatile organic compounds, and other particles in the air.

This device offers medical-grade H13 filtering using a total of six filters. This includes two permanent pre-filters, two carbon/VOC filters, and two ultraHEPA filters.

The AirDoctor 5000 has a CADR of 534 cfm for smoke, which is more than enough to clear the air and remove the odor. There’s even an Auto Mode that automatically assesses the room’s air quality to adjust the device to the correct filtration level. You can check the indicator on the machine at any time to know when it’s time for a filter change.

The device cleans up to 868 square feet five times per hour, which is about the size of a small room or apartment. This is the same as filtering 2,170 square feet twice per hour, or 4,340 square feet once per hour. You can also move the AirDoctor around using the built-in handles and recessed wheels. For those who need a purifier that can provide extensive coverage, the AirDoctor 5000 is an excellent choice.

Finally, even though the 5000 is cleaning this much air effectively, it runs as quietly as 30 dB at the lowest speed and 50 dB at the highest. This is usually quiet enough to not be distracting.

The AirDoctor 5000 might be on the expensive end of the air purifier spectrum, but if you can swing the cost, it won’t disappoint.

Best Air Purifier Overall AirDoctor 5000 AirDoctor’s 5000 air purifier provides large coverage and offers medical-grade H13 filtering. Even though it’s a beast of a machine, it still runs very quietly!

Pros ✓ Very inexpensive unit and replacement filters

Very inexpensive unit and replacement filters ✓ Swap between four filters

Swap between four filters ✓ Quiet

Quiet ✓ Provides decent coverage of up to 1,094 square feet Cons ✗ Pre-filter isn't washable

Pre-filter isn't washable ✗ Doesn't get rid of odors well

If you don’t have a lot to spend on an air purifier like our best overall pick, there are still great options out there for less. The Levoit Core 300 is an exceptional budget-friendly option that still offers True HEPA filtration, priced at $100.

For such an inexpensive device, the Core 300 still manages to capture 99.97% of particles and remove pollutants. This is thanks to the pre-filter, H13 true HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter creating a three-stage filtration system to filter it all out.

You can swap between three other filters if needed—however, they need to be bought separately. The Toxin Absorber filter is designed for smog, toxins, and volatile organic compounds. The Smoke Remover filter deals with wildfire and smoke, and the Pet Allergy filter is designed to capture pet dander and fur, as well as absorb unwanted odors. So, depending on what you want a purifier for, you have multiple options to choose from at an affordable price.

As for room size, the Core 300 is ideal for smaller rooms under 220 square feet as it has a CADR of 141 cfm. It can purify the air up to 547 square feet in 30 minutes, or 1,094 square feet once per hour.

The Core 300 runs as quietly as 24 dB at the lowest settings. You won’t even notice it running in the background. You can set timers and turn off the display light for a good night’s rest as well.

For the low price, Levoit’s air purifier does a great job keeping the air clean.

Best Budget Air Purifier Levoit Core 300 Looking for an expensive but reliable air purifier for your home? The Levoit Core 300 offers True HEPA filtration, and you swap between four filters.

Pros ✓ Wi-Fi enabled

Wi-Fi enabled ✓ Controllable by voice and app

Controllable by voice and app ✓ Three different modes

Three different modes ✓ Provides coverage up to 3,120 square feet Cons ✗ Expensive unit and filter replacements

When you research air purifiers, you’ll frequently see the term HEPA, which stands for high-efficiency particulate air. The Coway Airmega 400S costs $750 and is one of the best HEPA purifiers around, but let’s dive into why that is.

The 400S uses a Max2 filter, an activated carbon filter combined with a Coway Green True HEPA filter. These work together to effectively capture and remove 99.99% of ultrafine particles—smaller than most bacteria and viruses. This is in addition to germs, dust mites, mold, pollen, and volatile organic compounds that carry unpleasant odors and harmful gases.

There’s also a pre-filter that traps large particles such as hair and dust, allowing the Max2 to clean as effectively as possible.

Coway’s air purifier also has three different modes. Smart Mode adjusts the fan’s speed based on the room’s air quality, which also helps to save on energy. Sleep Mode lowers the sound and power consumption when the air’s clean, and Eco Mode turns off the fan when the air quality stays purified for at least 10 minutes.

The purifier cleans 780 square feet four times per hour, equal to 1,560 square feet twice per hour and 3,120 square feet once per hour. With a CADR of 328 cfm for dust and smoke and 400 cfm for pollen, this should be more than enough for the average home.

You can keep noise levels as low as 22 dB at the lowest setting, which is quite impressive. The highest is 52 dB at the highest settings, which still isn’t terribly loud.

Alerts on the app for Apple or Android and the display let you know when it’s time for a filter change. The 400S is also Wi-Fi enabled and is controllable by voice and mobile app for added convenience.

Simply put, Coway’s 400S is a perfect middle ground between our best overall and best budget air purifiers, in terms of both cost and functionality.

Best HEPA Air Purifier Coway Airmega 400S Coway’s Airmega 400S eliminates nearly 100% of ultrafine particles with a CADR of 328 m³/h and coverage of 3,120 square feet.

Best Air Purifier for Allergies: Hathaspace HSP002

Pros ✓ Reduces and eliminates allergy symptoms

Reduces and eliminates allergy symptoms ✓ Laser air quality sensor and numeric AQI display

Laser air quality sensor and numeric AQI display ✓ Highly energy efficient

Highly energy efficient ✓ Five-year warranty Cons ✗ Slightly loud on higher settings

Slightly loud on higher settings ✗ Provides average coverage for the price

There’s nothing worse than dealing with allergies at your home or workspace. To help clean the air around you, you’ll want to opt for the Hathaspace HSP002, a $440 purifier.

The HSP002 captures allergens and pollutants, filtering 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns and 99.95% of particles between 0.3 and 0.1 microns. It does this by using a five-in-one filtration system to clean the air. This includes using an H13 True HEPA composite filter, a unique honeycomb activated-carbon filter, and a pre-filter—all working together to provide you with clean and fresh air at all times.

Basically, you can say goodbye to sneezing, coughing, itchy eyes, and other health issues caused by pollen, dust, pet dander and hair, volatile organic compounds, smoke, odors, viruses, and bacteria.

Hathaspace’s purifier covers a maximum of 1,500 square feet with a CADR of 265 cfm, cleaning the air once per hour. It’s ideal for rooms under 400 square feet as it’ll purify the air almost four times per hour.

The HSP002 does run a little louder than other purifiers, however. It has a decibel level of 38 at the lowest settings and 65 at the highest. So you’ll want to take care of where you place it, as the noise may be distracting. However, the machine’s highly efficient on energy in addition to several other features.

For example, it uses a laser air quality sensor to monitor the air. It also has an Auto Mode that automatically adjusts the fan’s speed based on the monitored air quality, Sleep Mode for the night, and a timer. If you need to clear allergens from the air, the HSP002 is the purifier to get.

Best Air Purifier for Allergies Hathaspace HSP002 Reduce and eliminate your allergy symptoms with Hathaspace's HSP002 air purifier. It uses a five-in-one filtration system to always provide you with fresh air.

Pros ✓ Very inexpensive

Very inexpensive ✓ Five-year warranty

Five-year warranty ✓ Great for personal use

Great for personal use ✓ Compact, lightweight, and portable

Compact, lightweight, and portable ✓ 12-hour battery life Cons ✗ Only provides 54 square feet of coverage

For those who want clean air, no matter where you go, you’ll want to get your hands on the Pure Enrichment PureZone Mini Air Purifier. This affordable purifier only costs $40, and you can bring it anywhere.

The PureZone is an incredibly compact and portable device that weighs just over half a pound and measures 8.5 x 3.3 x 2.7 inches. You can easily carry it in a bag, suitcase, or luggage, still leaving you with plenty of room.

There’s also an adjustable and removable handle that makes it easy to hold. Since the device is so small, it takes no effort to move it around. The PureZone runs on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts up to 12 hours, depending on the speed. You can recharge it using the included USB cable.

The device uses a two-stage air filtration system with an activated carbon pre-filter and a True HEPA filter to clean 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. This includes everything from dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, and odors.

As you could’ve guessed, this portable air purifier doesn’t offer much coverage–just enough for your personal space. It covers up to 54 square feet with a CADR of 12 cfm. This will be great for travel since you can keep the device around you at all times.

Best Travel Air Purifier Pure Enrichment PureZone Carry the PureZone Mini everywhere you go. This tiny purifier only weighs 0.6 pounds but still offers True HEPA filtration.

Best Air Purifier for Pets: Levoit Core P350

Pros ✓ Inexpensive

Inexpensive ✓ Ideal for pet owners to reduce allergies

Ideal for pet owners to reduce allergies ✓ Pet and child lock

Pet and child lock ✓ Provides decent coverage for the price

Provides decent coverage for the price ✓ Runs quietly Cons ✗ Pre-filter isn't washable

Pre-filter isn't washable ✗ No real-time air monitor

Need something to deal with pet hair and dander? Levoit Core P350 is a $120 air purifier that’s specially designed for those with pets.

The P350 offers enhanced filtration using an activated carbon filter to eliminate unpleasant odors effectively, including those coming from pets. It’s a must-have if you have a litter box in your home.

It also uses an H13 True HEPA filter and non-woven fabric pre-filter to capture pet dander and fur, dust, pollen, and other micro-particles to prevent allergies and congestion. The pre-filter traps floating particles such as hair and fur so that you can spend less time cleaning up around the home. It also expands the lifespan of the other filters, which saves you money in the long run.

Additionally, the machine doesn’t use ions to purify the air, which is safer for you and your pets. You won’t be exposed to harmful particles that ionic and ozone purifiers can emit.

The P350 cleans 1,095 square feet once per one hour with a CADR of 141 cfm. This is the same as cleaning 547.5 square feet twice per hour and 219 square feet five times per hour. You’ll quickly see your allergy symptoms reduce or completely go away, whether it be sneezing, itchiness, or a stuffy nose.

There’s even a pet lock feature that will prevent your pets from messing with the settings. You can also turn on Sleep Mode to reduce the LED display’s brightness and lower the fan noise as low as 24 dB. This should be quiet enough not to disturb you or your pet’s sleep.