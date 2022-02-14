Want to find all the people you’ve blocked in your Facebook account? If so, Facebook keeps a tidy list of all your blocked users, which you can access and use to unblock a user if you want. We’ll show you how.

How to Find Blocked People on Facebook on Desktop

To view your blocked people list from your desktop, use the Facebook website.

Start by launching your web browser and accessing Facebook. On the site, sign in to your account if you haven’t already.

In Facebook’s top-right corner, click the down arrow icon.

In the menu that opens, click “Settings & Privacy.”

From the “Settings & Privacy” menu, choose “Settings.”

In the sidebar on the left, click “Blocking.”

In the “Block Users” section on the right, you will see all the people you have blocked in your Facebook account.

On the same page, in the “Block Messages” section, you can see the people you have blocked from sending you messages on Facebook.

If you’re looking to unblock someone on Messenger or Facebook, then next to their name on the list, click “Unblock.”

And that’s how you see the people who you’ve prevented from reaching out to you on this social platform.

See Who You’ve Blocked on Facebook on Mobile

To check your blocked people list on your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, make use of the Facebook app.

To begin, open the Facebook app on your phone. In the app, tap the three horizontal lines. On an iPhone and iPad, these lines are in the bottom-right corner. On Android, you will see these lines in the top-right corner.

Scroll the “Menu” screen that opens to the bottom. Then tap “Settings & Privacy.”

In the expanded menu, tap “Settings.”

From the “Audience and Visibility” section, choose “Blocking.”

On the “Blocking” page, you will now see a list of people you have blocked in your account.

To unblock someone, next to their name, tap the “Unblock” option.

Did you know you can hide your Facebook posts from certain people without blocking them entirely? Check out our guide to learn how to do that.

