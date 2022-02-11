If you want to display a picture instead of your webcam feed, or you simply wish to have a picture assigned to your profile, it’s easy to put a picture in your Zoom account. Here’s how to do that on desktop and mobile.

When you add a profile picture to Zoom, you can show that image in place of a video feed in your video conferences (alternatively, you can share your screen with a still picture of your choice). Your picture must be in JPG, JPEG, GIF, or PNG format. It must also be smaller than 2 MB in size. Resize your photo if it’s too large.

Add a Picture on Zoom on Desktop or the Web

On a desktop computer, use the Zoom website to put a picture in your account. You can use the Zoom desktop app to do this, but it will redirect you to the Zoom website anyway.

To get started, open a web browser on your machine and launch the Zoom site. Sign in to your account on the site.

In Zoom’s top-right corner, click “My Account” to view your profile page.

On your profile page, beside your name, click the profile picture icon (a person’s silhouette).

In the “Change Profile Picture” window, upload your picture from your computer by clicking “Choose Files.”

Your computer’s standard “open” window will launch. Here, select the picture you’d like to add to your account.

Zoom will upload the selected picture. You can then use the options on the screen to crop your photo if you want. When that is done, in the window’s bottom-right corner, click “Save.”

And you are set. Zoom will now use your picture whenever you turn off your video in a meeting.

Put a Photo on Zoom on Mobile

On your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use the Zoom app to put a picture in your account.

To do so, first, launch Zoom on your phone. At the bottom of the app, tap “Settings.”

At the top of the “Settings” page, tap your name.

On your “My Profile” screen, tap “Profile Photo.”

A “Change Profile Photo” menu will open. Here, if you’d like to capture a photo with your phone’s camera and upload it to Zoom, select “Take Photo” from the menu. To pick a photo from your gallery, tap “Choose Photo.”

We’ll select the latter.

On the gallery page, tap the photo you’d like to use as your Zoom profile picture. Then, Zoom will let you crop the photo if you want.

Finally, to save the changes, tap the checkmark icon in the top-right corner.

And you are all done.

If you ever want to remove your profile picture, access Zoom’s website on a desktop, go to the profile picture section, and click “Delete” to delete the picture.

