Google Docs has no direct option to flip images, but you can paste your photos in its Drawing tool and then flip them horizontally or vertically. We’ll show you how.

Note: As of writing in January 2022, this trick only works on desktop, and not on mobile.

Use “Drawing” to Flip Photos in Google Docs

In this method, you will cut your photo from your document, paste it into Docs’ Drawing tool, flip the photo, and then add it back to your document.

To get started, open your favorite web browser on your computer and launch the Google Docs site. On the site, select the document in which you want to flip a photo.

In the document, find the image you want to flip. Then right-click this image and choose “Cut.”

Right-click the photo and choose "Cut."

Open the Docs’ Drawing tool by clicking Insert > Drawing > New in the menu bar.

Choose Insert > Drawing > New from the menu bar.

On the “Drawing” window that opens, right-click anywhere on the main canvas and choose “Paste” from the menu. You will see your image here.

Right-click on the canvas and choose "Paste."

To flip this image, on the “Drawing” window, click Actions > Rotate. Then, to flip your photo horizontally, click “Flip Horizontally.” To flip the photo vertically, click “Flip Vertically.”

Click Actions > Rotate on the "Drawing" window.

When you’re happy with your flipped image and you want to add it back to your document, in the “Drawing” window’s top-right corner, click “Save and Close.”

Select "Save and Close" in the top-right corner.

And your flipped image is now available in your document. Enjoy!

If you must add a flipped image to a document from your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone, use a free photo editing app like Snapseed to flip your photos. You can then add the flipped photos to your Docs documents.

