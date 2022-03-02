What to Look For in a Subwoofer in 2022

Low frequencies are comparatively uncommon in nature, and when we do hear them, they’re usually a sign of danger. Thunderstorms, earthquakes, and landslides are some of the reasons you’d hear this low-frequency range in the natural world. Because of this, they’re exciting.

Adding a subwoofer to your home theater setup makes movies and music feel more impactful because of the way our bodies respond to these lower frequencies. This means adding a powerful subwoofer to your home audio setup makes a much bigger difference than turning up the bass on your A/V receiver or soundbar.

Low frequencies are harder to reproduce than higher frequencies because of the size of the waveforms. This means you need a larger speaker to reproduce lower frequencies, so subwoofers often have speakers that are 12 inches or more in diameter. That said, you’ll find an eight-inch subwoofer can be surprisingly powerful.

Because of the size of the speakers, subwoofers tend to take up a fair amount of space. Some companies build low-profile subwoofers that can hide away under a couch, for example, but these are tougher to build, so you’ll find they’re often more expensive than traditional, cube-shaped subwoofers.

Most subwoofers are also powered, meaning they don’t require an external amplifier, but they do need to be plugged into a wall outlet. Typically, you’ll also need to run a cable from your A/V receiver or soundbar to the subwoofer. Wireless subwoofers are available, though you’ll most often find them packaged in home-theater-in-a-box or soundbar systems.

While most subwoofers will work equally well for music or movies, you’ll want to keep in mind how you plan to use them. Smaller subwoofers often work fine for home theater systems, but you might need a larger subwoofer to keep up with floor-standing hi-fi speakers, for example.

Finally, subwoofers for your vehicle are almost an entirely different category. These often need to be more shallow to easily mount in a car, and they often don’t come in a bespoke speaker cabinet.

Pros

✓ Low-profile design makes it easier to fit into your room
✓ Digital signal processing perfectly sculpts sound

✓ Low, powerful bass despite small size Cons ✗ Only wireless when used with the Pulse Soundbar+

Usually, scaling down the size of a subwoofer is a quick route to thin, lifeless sound. That is far from the case with the Bluesound Pulse SUB+ Wireless Powered Subwoofer. While it only packs an eight-inch woofer, it provides powerful bass, and you can put it almost anywhere.

The Bluesound Pulse SUB+ features a slim, low-profile design that makes it easy to find a home for, no matter how large or small your living room might be. Slide it under your couch to keep it out of sight, or place it in the perfect spot for room-filling bass. No matter what, it won’t be in the way.

Looking at the audio performance, the Pulse SUB+ packs 150 watts of power, with digital signal processing (DSP) to ensure perfect audio. This is a solid wattage to start from in the first place, but the DSP makes this subwoofer sound much bigger than the wattage and woofer size would have you imagine.

One minor downside of the Bluesound Pulse SUB+ is that it doesn’t include a hardware remote. Instead, you control everything from the BluOS controller app on your phone or tablet.

If you’re shopping for a soundbar and aren’t seeking a budget option, Bluesound’s Pulse range is worth considering. While it’s great on its own, as we’ve outlined above, Bluesound built the Pulse subwoofer to pair with its Pulse Soundbar+ soundbar, making a solid package for your home theater.

Best Subwoofer Overall Bluesound Pulse SUB+ Wireless Powered Subwoofer The Bluesound Pulse SUB+ brings powerful bass nearly anywhere in your home, with a slim fit that lets it fit places other subwoofers can't.

Pros

✓ Multiple inputs make it easy to connect to anything
✓ Smaller cabinet makes it easy to hide away

✓ Black MDF cabinet looks good anywhere Cons ✗ Relatively low wattage

If you want a solid rumble during the action scenes in movies, but you want to avoid spending too much, the Monoprice 60-Watt Powered Subwoofer is a surprisingly solid option. It doesn’t take up too much space, and even though it only packs 60 watts, it brings some serious low-end audio to your audio.

The Monoprice 60-Watt Powered Subwoofer might only have an eight-inch driver but can still produce frequencies as low as 50 Hz. If you’re using smaller speakers for the rest of your system, the crossover goes up to 150 Hz, meaning the subwoofer can handle the entire low-end audio spectrum without any help from your other speakers.

If you’re using an A/V receiver that doesn’t have a proper subwoofer output, there’s no need to worry. This model takes a standard RCA left/right connection, you can use a standard line out, which the subwoofer will combine into mono for the bass signal. You can also take a standard speaker output from the front left and front right channels and use that.

This being a budget option, you’re not going to find an exotic wood used for the cabinet. That said, this black wood cabinet with a fabric covering for the driver and bass port doesn’t look cheap. Plus, the minimalist design should fit in, no matter your choice of decor.

While it isn’t low-profile like the Bluesound Pulse SUB+, the Monoprice 60-Watt Powered Subwoofer is still on the smaller side. If you’re not certain that you’ll be able to make room for a larger subwoofer, this smaller size is easier to fit next to your TV or by your couch.

Best Budget Subwoofer Monoprice 60-Watt Powered Subwoofer The Monoprice 60-Watt Powered Subwoofer might have a low price, but there's nothing small about the bass that this speaker is capable of cranking out.

Pros

✓ Plenty of power to match any home theater system
✓ Automatic room correction app matches the subwoofer to your room

✓ Plenty of inputs Cons ✗ Wireless option is sold separately

Are you looking to make sure your movies sound as good as possible? If the answer is yes, the MartinLogan Dynamo 600 X subwoofer will be perfect for you. Described by the company as audiophile-grade, the Dynamo 600 X features a 10-inch woofer driven by an amplifier with a peak power of 240 watts.

No matter what you’re using for the rest of your sound system, the MartinLogan Dynamo 600 X can connect to it. The subwoofer features a standard LFE subwoofer input, as well as left and right RCA inputs in case your A/V receiver doesn’t have a dedicated subwoofer out. You can even connect using speaker-level inputs if that’s your preferred connection.

When it comes to setting up and controlling the MartinLogan Dynamo 600 X, a pair of apps helps you control everything. The MartinLogan Subwoofer Control app for Apple and Android devices lets you control volume, crossover frequency, and more. It can even run a tone sweep of low frequencies to help you identify anything in your room that may be rattling or resonating.

For a more advanced setup, Anthem ARC app helps you precisely tune the subwoofer to your room. Using the built-in mic on your smartphone, the app can identify issues with how the subwoofer sounds in your room. Then, the built-in DSP in the subwoofer can adjust the sound of the speaker to sound its very best, regardless of where you place it.

If you prefer not to deal with wires and have some spare cash on hand, you can even convert the Dynamo 600 X into a wireless subwoofer. All you need is the MartinLogan SWT-X Wireless Subwoofer Kit, which is sold separately.

Best Subwoofer for Home Theaters MartinLogan Dynamo 600 X The MartinLogan Dynamo 600 X is a high-end subwoofer with features to match, including software that adjusts the sound to fit your room and optional wireless connectivity.

Pros

✓ Powerful power handling in a 12-inch woofer design
✓ Rigid built prevents distortion

✓ Shallow design lets you fit it in your vehicle without giving up space Cons ✗ May not actually hold up to its maximum power rating

Because of their size, finding a subwoofer to fit inside your car can be an exercise in frustration. The Rockford Fosgate Punch P3SD2-12 is a great option, as it’s a 12-inch woofer with a shallow profile, letting you mount it many places inside your car without having to give up much space.

The P3SD2-12 handles 400 watts of continuous power, with a peak capacity of 800 watts. That said, some Amazon reviews mention that it doesn’t gracefully handle higher wattage, so if you’re planning to crank your stereo, you might want to opt for an amplifier that won’t approach the maximum power.

Rockford has packed the Punch P3SD2-12 with the same features you’ll find on many of its speakers. The StampCast Basket provides a rigid structure for the speaker, preventing flex caused by distortion, while the aluminum voice coil prevents the woofer from overheating during extended use.

The Rockford Fosgate Punch P3SD2-12 is a 2 Ohm speaker, but also comes in a 4 Ohm version, the Rockford Fosgate P3SD4-12.

Best Subwoofer for Car/Best Shallow Mount Subwoofer Rockford Fosgate Punch P3SD2-12 If you're looking to bring the boom to your vehicle, the Rockford Fosgate Punch P3SD2-12 is capable of delivering all the bass you can handle in a compact design.

Pros

✓ Pre-paired wireless transmitter makes any system wireless
✓ Black and copper look is stunning

✓ Injection Molded Graphite design avoids distortion Cons ✗ You pay extra for the wireless transmitter

Klipsch is a well-known and well-loved brand when it comes to audio, whether you’re talking about your hi-fi music system or your home theater. No matter what type of audio system you’re looking to augment, the Klipsch R-12SWI provides solid performance without cluttering your room.

The Klipsch R-12SWI features a 12-inch woofer powered by a 400-watt integrated amplifier. The woofer is an Injection Molded Graphite design, which helps keep the subwoofer relatively lightweight while also avoiding cone breakup and unwanted distortion.

What makes the Klipsch R-12SWI really interesting is the pre-paired wireless transmitter that comes with it. Simply plug the transmitter into your A/V receiver for cable-free hookup, without having to worry about pairing the subwoofer yourself.

When it comes to the inputs, you get two. A standard LFE subwoofer input is joined by an RCA left/right connector on the back for use with A/V receivers without dedicated subwoofer outputs. On the back of the subwoofer, you’ll also find the volume and crossover frequency controls.

The Klipsch R-12SWI has the standard Klipsch black and copper color scheme, which should look great wherever you put it. That said, Klipsch does include a mesh fabric cover to keep the woofer protected.

Best 12-inch Subwoofer Klipsch R-12SWI The Klipsch R-12SWI uses a transmitter to add a wireless subwoofer to any A/V receiver, plus it has a stunning look that will fit in nearly anywhere.

Pros

✓ Easy, all-in-one home theater solution with minimal setup
✓ No satellite speakers to install

✓ Built-in AirPlay and Chromecast connectivity Cons ✗ Subwoofer is taller than most

If you’re looking for a major upgrade from your TV’s built-in speakers but you don’t want to opt for a full home theater, a soundbar is a great option. The JBL Bar 5.1 offers a fantastic combination of solid audio performance, clutter-free wireless connectivity, and easy setup.

While JBL Bar models with higher channel counts include satellite speakers, this model doesn’t. This system consists of the main soundbar and the subwoofer. The subwoofer connects to the soundbar wirelessly, meaning the only cables you have to worry about are power cables and the HDMI cable going to your TV.

In addition to any sound coming out of your TV, the JBL Bar 5.1 also features built-in Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast functionality. No matter which major smartphone you have, you can easily cast audio to the soundbar for easy playback. There is also built-in Bluetooth, letting you easily connect to other devices.

The subwoofer itself uses a 10-inch woofer, not the biggest on our list, but certainly big enough to pump out room-shaking bass. This subwoofer is a little taller than some others, so it’s worth keeping in mind that it may be a little tougher to hide this one out of the way than others.

If you’re looking for a soundbar with serious bass but don’t need the extra surround speakers, you may prefer the JBL Bar 2.1, which has comparable features but drops the satellite speakers and trades 5.1-channel surround for 2.1-channel stereo.