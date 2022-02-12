PayPal makes it easy to change your current password so you can use a stronger password in your account. You can currently only do this from PayPal’s website and not the mobile app. We’ll show you how.

Update Your PayPal Password

If you have not already chosen a new password for your account, consider learning a few tips to come up with a strong password.

Then, start the password change process by opening a web browser on your device and launching the PayPal website. Log in to your account with your current password.

Once you’ve logged in, in PayPal’s top-right corner, click the gear icon to open settings.

On the page that opens, in the tab list at the top, click the “Security” tab.

In the “Security” tab, click “Password.”

A “Change Your Password” window will open. In this window, click the “Current Password” field and type your current PayPal password. Then click the “New Password” field and type the new password you want to use with your account.

Click the “Confirm New Password” field and re-enter your new password. Then save your changes by clicking “Change Password” at the bottom.

And that’s it. Your PayPal account password is now changed. Going forward, you will use this new password to sign in to your account on all your devices.

