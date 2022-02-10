One way you can get someone’s attention on Facebook is to poke them. You can poke anyone in your friend list, and we’ll show you how to do that from your desktop and mobile device.

What Does It Mean to “Poke” Someone on Facebook?

Poking is quite simple. It basically allows you to send a virtual notification to someone. When you poke a user, that user gets a notification saying that you have poked them. This allows you to get that user’s attention, and they can then also poke you back if they want.

To prevent the feature’s abuse, Facebook only allows you to poke the people that are in your friend list. That way you won’t get spammed with pokes from strangers.

Poke Someone on Facebook on Desktop

To poke someone from your Windows, Mac, Linux, or Chromebook machine, use the Facebook website.

Start by opening your web browser and launching the Pokes page on the Facebook site. If you have not already, log in to your Facebook account.

On the “Pokes” page, you will see a list of people that you can poke. To look for someone specific, then use the search box at the top of the page.

Once you find the person to poke, next to their name on the list, click the “Poke” button.

Facebook will send a notification to that user saying that you have poked them.

If someone has already poked you, you can poke them back by clicking the “Poke Back” button.

And that’s how you use this odd but fun way to send notifications to your friends on Facebook.

Poke a Friend on Facebook on Mobile

You can also poke your friends from your iPhone, iPad, or Android phone using the Facebook app.

To do so, first, launch the Facebook app on your phone. In the app’s top-right corner, tap the search icon.

In the “Search” field at the top, type “Pokes” and press Enter.

From the search results, choose the “Pokes” option.

You will land on a “Pokes” page. To send someone a poke, find that person on this page, and next to their name, tap “Poke.”

If you have already been poked by someone, send them a poke back by tapping “Poke Back.”

And that’s how you use this unusual feature of Facebook. Happy poking!

If you’d rather not let someone poke you, block them on Facebook and they won’t be able to do that.

