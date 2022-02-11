Whether your credit card has expired and you can’t use it, or you don’t want to use a certain form of payment anymore, it’s easy to remove your payment methods from Google Play. We’ll show you how to do that on desktop and Android.

Remove a Payment Method From Google Play on Desktop

Start by opening your favorite web browser and heading to the Google Play site. There, log in to your Google account.

After logging in, from Google Play’s left sidebar, select “Payment Methods.”

On the “Payment Methods” page, beneath the current methods, click “Edit Payment Methods.”

You will be taken to the Google Payments Center site. Here, find the credit card or another payment method to remove. Then, beneath that method, click “Remove.”

Click “Remove” in the prompt.

And your selected payment method is now removed from your profile. You will no longer be able to use this method to make any further payments.

Delete a Payment Method From Google Play on Android

To clear a saved credit card or another mode of payment using your Android phone, use the Play Store app on your phone.

Start by launching Google Play Store on your phone. In the Store’s top-right corner, tap your profile icon.

In the profile menu that opens, tap “Payments & Subscriptions.”

Select “Payment Methods.”

At the bottom of the “Payment Methods” screen, tap “More Payment Settings.”

Your phone’s default web browser will open and take you to Google Payments Center. Here, find the payment method to remove, and beneath it, tap “Remove.”

Tap “Remove” in the prompt.

And you have successfully deleted an unwanted payment method from your Google account. You may now add a new card or another method to make payments for your Play Store services, if you want. And if you ever mistakenly remove a working payment method, you can add it back easily.

While you’re at it, check if your expired credit card is also saved in Chrome on your devices. You might want to remove it from there as well.

