What to Look for in a Wireless Charger in 2022

A wireless charger is an incredibly convenient device. It helps you avoid a clutter of wires by offering a single spot to juice up most high-end phones and other devices like earbuds. However, you need to keep a couple of things in mind to ensure that you buy the best wireless charger.

Fortunately, unlike the early years of wireless charging, there are no longer multiple wireless charging standards for phones. Instead, each smartphone supports Qi charging, so you can pick any Qi charger and it will charge your device.

That said, to offer faster wireless charging, smartphone manufacturers have developed their own technologies to use on top of the Qi standard, which makes picking a wireless charger slightly tricky.

While any Qi charger will at least charge your phone at 5W, a charger supporting your phone manufacturer’s proprietary wireless charging technology will juice it up faster. So if you want the fastest possible wireless charging speed, make sure to buy a charger that supports your phone’s fast wireless charging technology. For example, Apple has MagSafe and Samsung has Fast Wireless Charging 2.0.

Besides the charging speed of your device, you also have to consider the type of wireless charger you want—a pad or a stand. Stands typically allow you to interact with the device while charging, whereas it’s harder to do with the pad-type chargers. Pad-type chargers, on the other hand, are easier to pack away for travel and are typically less expensive.

For a more in-depth look into what makes one wireless charger different from the other, we recommend reading our complete guide to buying a wireless charger.

With the basics out of the way, now it’s time to dive into our recommendations.

Pros ✓ Fast charging for Apple, Samsung, and Google phones

Fast charging for Apple, Samsung, and Google phones ✓ Power adapter included in the package

Power adapter included in the package ✓ Two coils to support landscape and portrait orientations Cons ✗ Non-standard connector for power

Non-standard connector for power ✗ It doesn't fold flat

Anker makes some of the best mobile accessories, and its PowerWave II Stand is no exception. As its name suggests, it’s a stand-type charger, which will allow you to watch movies or attend video calls while the phone is still charging.

The charger can deliver up to 15W of power, and it supports fast wireless charging for Apple, Google, LG, and Samsung phones. That said, the iPhone 12 and 13 models will get even quicker wireless charging via the Apple MagSafe Charger. The same is true for the flagship Samsung phones and the company’s Wireless Fast Charger Stand.

The devices that don’t support fast wireless charging or whose fast charging mode is not available on the Anker charger will receive 5W of power as a part of the standard charge mode. Still, if you need a single wireless charger that can offer reasonably good charging speeds on various smartphones, the PowerWave II Stand is your best bet.

This wireless charger also comes with two charging coils, allowing you to place the phone in vertical or horizontal orientations. Additionally, there are a host of safety systems to ensure worry-free charging.

Lastly, unlike many wireless chargers on the market, Anker bundles a wall adapter to power the charger. But unfortunately, it uses a proprietary barrel-style charging plug rather than Micro-USB or USB Type-C, so it will be harder to replace it if the original gets damaged or misplaced.

Best Wireless Charger Overall Anker PowerWave II Stand Anker's PowerWave II Stand can fast charge most modern smartphones at up to 15W, and it comes bundled with a power supply.

Pros ✓ Relatively inexpensive

Relatively inexpensive ✓ Can fast charge Apple and Samsung phones

Can fast charge Apple and Samsung phones ✓ Compact and travel-friendly size Cons ✗ No bundled power adapter

If you don’t want to spend a lot on your wireless charger purchase, the ESR Wireless Charging Pad is an excellent option. It’s a pad-type wireless charger that can deliver up to 10W of power to Qi-compatible devices.

Like the Anker PowerWave II Stand, it supports 7.5W fast charging for iPhones and 10W charging for Samsung flagships. However, you won’t be able to fast charge Google, LG, or any other smartphones, as only the standard charging speed of 5W is available for these devices.

The charger has a fairly utilitarian design that uses a metal frame for extra durability, faster heat dissipation, and a sleek look. There are also no-slip pads on the charger to ensure the device doesn’t slide off while vibrating.

Unfortunately, to make the wireless charger more affordable, ESR doesn’t bundle a power adapter with it. But the Wireless Charging Pad uses the standard USB Type-C port, you can use your phone adapter to power it. That said, the adapter needs to support Qualcomm QuickCharge (QC) 2.0 or 3.0. Otherwise, you won’t get fast wireless charging.

If you need a power adapter to go with the ESR charging pad, Anker PowerPort+ 1 is a good QC-compatible choice.

Best Budget Wireless Charger ESR Wireless Charging Pad ESR Wireless Charging Pad is a great charger that doesn't cost a lot. It also looks good and is easy to store for travel.

Pros ✓ 15W charging speed for Samsung phones

15W charging speed for Samsung phones ✓ Bundled 25W USB PD adapter

Bundled 25W USB PD adapter ✓ Fan cooling for efficient charging Cons ✗ No folding support for travel

No folding support for travel ✗ Expensive than third-party chargers

Expensive than third-party chargers ✗ Best for Samsung phones

As Samsung uses its proprietary Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 technology to provide quick charging, the company’s official 15W Wireless Charger Stand is the best option for Samsung phones. It can deliver up to 15W power, the maximum wireless charging speed supported by Samsung devices.

There are two charging coils in the Samsung stand so that you can set the phone vertically or horizontally. Additionally, the company has included a fan for cooling that allows the charger to maintain its performance without getting overheated.

Moreover, the charger lets you control the indicator light and cooling fan with Samsung phones so that it doesn’t disturb you while sleeping.

The included 25W charging brick with a USB-C connector is a nice extra, which you can even use independently of the wireless charger to juice up your Samsung phone or other devices.

While the Samsung Fast Charger Stand is well made, it doesn’t fall flat for travel like some other stand-type chargers. Granted, if you plan to place in a permanent spot, portability is not a concern.

Best Samsung Wireless Charger Samsung Wireless Fast Charger Stand Samsung's official Wireless Fast Charger Stand is your best bet to get the fastest possible wireless charging speed on a Samsung phone.

Pros ✓ The fabric exterior looks great

The fabric exterior looks great ✓ Bundled power adapter

Bundled power adapter ✓ Uses USB Type-C connector for power Cons ✗ Can't charge Pixel phones at 15W

If you prefer the pad wireless chargers over the stand-style ones, the Anker PowerWave Sense Alloy Pad is a great option. It looks lovely with its fabric exterior and an aluminum base that is also good for heat dissipation.

The Anker wireless charger supports up to 11W charging and can fast charge the Samsung, LG, and Sony phones at up to 10W. It is also capable of delivering up to 7.5W power to iPhone models. However, newer Google Pixel models are the only phones that will get the 11W charging.

It’s also Qi-certified and comes with a bundled wall charger for power. So you can start charging your device right out of the box. Also, unlike Anker PowerWave II Stand, it uses a USB Type-C charging cable. You can easily replace the supplied Anker wall adapter if needed.

Best Wireless Charging Pad Anker PowerWave Sense Alloy Pad Anker PowerWave Sense Alloy Pad not only looks good, but it's also capable of fast charging Apple and Samsung phones.

Pros ✓ Modern and sleek design

Modern and sleek design ✓ Can charge two phones simultaneously Cons ✗ Uses non-standard charging plug

Uses non-standard charging plug ✗ The power brick is bulky

The iOttie iON Wireless Duo is a fantastic wireless charger to juice up two devices simultaneously. You can use it to charge two phones, a phone and a pair of earbuds, or any combination of two wireless charging-friendly devices.

This particular charger has a modern and sleek design that looks great. In addition, you get both stand-type and pad-type form factors in a single charger. The fabric-wrapped stand features two coils to support charging in vertical as well as horizontal orientations, and the pad has a single coil.

The iON Wireless Duo can deliver up to 7.5W power for iPhones and up to 10W to Android devices in terms of charging speeds.

iOttie also bundles a power adapter with the wireless charger. Unfortunately, it uses a proprietary barrel-style plug that may be difficult to replace should it break.

If you also own an Apple Watch, you may want to consider the ZENS Dual Aluminum Wireless Charger. It can charge up to three devices simultaneously, including your Apple Watch. In addition, it supports 7.5W charging for iPhones and up to 10W for Samsung phones.

Best Wireless Charging Station iOttie iON Wireless Duo iOttie iOn Wireless Duo is perfect for charging two devices simultaneously. It can deliver up to 10 watts of power.

Pros ✓ Supports fast charging for Apple and Samsung phones

Supports fast charging for Apple and Samsung phones ✓ Bundled power adapter

Bundled power adapter ✓ Includes two coils for charging Cons ✗ No folding support for travel

No folding support for travel ✗ It uses a proprietary charging plug

Apart from being our pick for the best wireless charger overall, the Anker PowerWave II Stand is the best stand-type wireless charger you can buy. It can deliver respectable wireless charging speeds to most common smartphones and the standard 5W charging to the rest of the devices. For example, it can charge Samsung phones at up to 10W and iPhones at 7.5W.

Anker has packed two coils in the charger that enable the charging of smaller devices like earbuds and allow you to put the phone in vertical and landscape orientations.

The company also bundles a power adapter with the charger, something that’s not very common among wireless chargers. Moreover, there are multiple safety protections to give you peace of mind.

Unfortunately, unlike some stand-type wireless chargers that can fold flat for travel, the PowerWave II Stand has a fixed shape. Additionally, Anker uses a barrel-style charging plug for the power adapter instead of a USB Type-C or Micro-USB port.

Best Wireless Charging Stand Anker PowerWave II Stand Thanks to its fast charging support and the bundled power supply, Anker's PowerWave II Stand is the best stand-type wireless charger on the market.

Pros ✓ Auto-clamping arms work great

Auto-clamping arms work great ✓ Lots of options for positioning

Lots of options for positioning ✓ Bundled power supply Cons ✗ Stability issues with extended neck

The iOttie Auto Sense can make charging your phone in a car incredibly convenient. It’s a wireless charger that you can mount on your dashboard or windshield. Like most of our wireless charger recommendations, it supports 7.5W wireless charging speeds for iPhones and can charge Android devices at up to 10W.

The highlight of the iOttie Auto Sense is its auto-clamping arms that automatically open when you reach to put the phone in. Once the phone is placed, the arms close automatically. These tension arms are very reliable and keep the phone securely in place. You also get a pair of buttons on each side of the mount for manual release.

The mount also gives you several options for setup and positioning. For example, you can change its angle, extend its neck, or change the height of the cradle to suit your needs. Additionally, the iOttie Auto Sense uses a Micro-USB connector for power and bundles a 12-volt power supply so that you can start using it right away.

Best Wireless Car Charger iOttie Auto Sense iOttie Auto Sense is a no-brainer if you want a wireless charger for your car. It can fast-charge your phone while keeping it mounted securely.

Best Wireless Charger for iPhone: Apple MagSafe Charger

Pros ✓ 15W wireless charging for iPhone 12 and 13 series

15W wireless charging for iPhone 12 and 13 series ✓ Simple and easy to use

Simple and easy to use ✓ Can use the phone while charging Cons ✗ It doesn't come with a power brick

It doesn't come with a power brick ✗ Not suitable for older iPhones

The Apple MagSafe Charger is the fastest way to charge the iPhone 12 and 13 series models wirelessly. While the best Qi-compatible wireless chargers will only deliver up to 7.5W power, the MagSafe charger can provide up to 15W.

It’s minimal, simple, and easy to use. The charger snaps automatically into place and is held by magnets. Basically, you don’t have to worry about lining it up just right. And since the MagSafe Charger is attaching itself to the back of the phone, you can use the device easily while charging, unlike many other wireless chargers on the market.

However, Apple doesn’t include a power brick with the charger. So unless you have a wall adapter lying around, you’ll have to buy one separately.

If you have an iPhone older than the 12 series, the MagSafe charger will work like any other Qi wireless charger on the market. It won’t attach to the back of your phone or provide 15W charging. So for older iPhones, you are better off saving a few bucks and grabbing our best wireless charger stand or pad recommendations.