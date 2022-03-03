Shopping For an HDMI Cable in 2022

The HDMI cable market has gotten fragmented over the years thanks to the introduction of new standards and technologies. Some devices require the most modern HDMI spec currently available, while others don’t mind if the cable you purchase is worth $10 or $100 due to its more flexible compatibility requirements.

One of the most important specs you have to keep your eyes out for is HDMI 2.1. Some modern devices like Sony’s PlayStation 5 require HDMI 2.1 in order to work properly, mainly due to the device’s usage of some of the best display technologies available.

These cables tend to be a bit pricier than those that support HDMI 2.0 or lower, but that, unfortunately, comes with having the latest and greatest tech.

It’s also important to pay attention to display standards, resolutions, and sound output. If your monitor or TV is equipped with an 8K resolution and HDR support, it’s best to double-check the cable you’re about to buy to ensure both of those specs are supported.

This also goes for special specifications like Dolby Vision and fast refresh rates. You’ll also want to ensure the cable works with your sound system, whether it’s based on Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

Of course, everyone will have their own needs and budget for finding a new HDMI cable, so to make the search easier and less tedious, we’ve rounded up six of the best cables for a variety of users.

Pros ✓ 4K HDR output

4K HDR output ✓ Braided design

Braided design ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ Not designed for gaming

Not designed for gaming ✗ HDMI 2.0 support only

Our pick for those who are shopping for a straightforward 4K HDMI cable is Amazon Basics’ braided option. Available in sizes ranging from six to 15 feet, the cable is designed with a braided exterior for durability while maintaining a low price.

The cable is compatible with up to 4K output which should prove to be sufficient for most users, and it offers 18Gbps bandwidth that’s enough to handle both HDR and 48-bit/px color depth.

Unfortunately, it’s not great for gamers since it only supports 60Hz refresh rates and is not HDMI 2.1 certified, but if what you’re looking for is a general-purpose HDMI cable, you really can’t go wrong with this one.

Best Overall Amazon Basics Premium-Certified Braided HDMI Cable With 4K HDR output and a durable design, Amazon's somewhat ordinary HDMI cable is extraordinary in how well-rounded it is.

Pros ✓ 4K support

4K support ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ No HDR support

No HDR support ✗ HDMI 2.0

HDMI 2.0 ✗ Not designed for gaming

If your budget is particularly tight and you still need a reliable HDMI cable, Amazon sells a cheaper model of our overall pick priced at just $7 for six feet.

The cable provides all the necessary specs for compatibility with most modern devices, although it isn’t HDMI 2.1 compatible. It also lacks HDR support, and it comes with a rubber exterior as opposed to a braided one.

Still, this cable should do the trick for most people thanks to its 4K support, 18Gbps bandwidth, and Ethernet support. While not the most robust cable you can purchase, it’s by no means a slouch.

Best Budget HDMI Cable Amazon Basics High-Speed HDMI Cable For less than the cost of eating out, you can get a Amazon Basics HDMI cable with 4K output support, making this a terrific pick-up for anyone shopping on a budget.

Pros ✓ 8K HDR support

8K HDR support ✓ 4K @ 120Hz

4K @ 120Hz ✓ Various surround sound formats supported

Various surround sound formats supported ✓ Braided cable Cons ✗ Chunky design

With HDMI 2.1 devices becoming more and more common, it’s a good idea to add an HDMI 2.1 cable to your collection, and we recommend Monoprice’s 8K certified braided cable for doing just that. Its premium design means you won’t have to worry about fraying over time, and its HDMI 2.1 support means you’ll be able to connect to devices that require more bandwidth at up to 48Gbps.

The cable supports Dynamic HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X surround sound. Meanwhile, you can output to a display with up to an 8K resolution at 60Hz, as well as 4K at 120Hz.

The only real downside to this cable is its somewhat robust, inflexible design. If you don’t have a lot of room for a somewhat chunky HDMI connector on your devices, this model might not be for you. For everyone else, though, you won’t be disappointed.

Best HDMI 2.1 Cable Monoprice 8K Certified Braided Ultra High-Speed HDMI 2.1 Cable If you're looking to add an HDMI 2.1 cable to your arsenal of cables and connectors, this 8K Certified model from Monoprice is a terrific pick.

Pros ✓ 8K @ 120Hz support

8K @ 120Hz support ✓ 4:4:4 RGB HDR, 12-bit color, and Dolby Vision

4:4:4 RGB HDR, 12-bit color, and Dolby Vision ✓ HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1 ✓ Dolby Atmos 7.1 and DTS:X 5.1 surround sound Cons ✗ Chunky design

Jumping into the 8K content landscape? Consider picking up this 8K HDMI cable from Cable Matters. It comes with a braided design for durability with black or white color options. Sizes range from 3.3 feet to 16.4 feet.

Of course, what really counts are the specs. This HDMI 2.1 cable comes with 8K output at up to 120Hz, granting you compatibility with some of the most cutting-edge displays on the market. It also includes 4:4:4 RGB HDR, Dolby Vision, and 12-bit color.

On the audio front, you’ll find Dolby Atmos 7.1 and DTS:X 5.1 surround sound support, as well as HDMI eARC. You’ll also get 48Gbps of bandwidth to power even the most complex of entertainment setups.

The ends of the cable remain the only real downfall as they’re noticeably thick, so ensure you have enough space on your device if you purchase it.

Best 8K HDMI Cable Cable Matters Braided 48Gbps Ultra HD 8K HDMI Cable For those who are making the jump to 8K entertainment, Cable Matters' braided 8K HDMI cable is a must-have. With 2.1 HDMI and compatibility for surround sound, you can't go wrong here.

Pros ✓ HDMI 2.1 certified

HDMI 2.1 certified ✓ 4K @ 120Hz

4K @ 120Hz ✓ Dynamic HDR and Dolby Vision

Dynamic HDR and Dolby Vision ✓ Dolby Atmos and DTS:X surround sound Cons ✗ Only one color option

Only one color option ✗ Limited to 10 feet in length

When it comes to gamers, support for the latest specifications is always a must in the HDMI world, especially nowadays thanks to HDMI 2.1. A new standard that supports the latest entertainment technologies, HDMI 2.1 can be found on consoles like Sony’s PlayStation 5 which requires it for full functionality.

If your console happens to fall under this criteria and you need a new HDMI cable to complete your setup, consider grabbing Zeskit’s Maya 8K cable. Being HDMI 2.1 certified, the Maya cable should work like a charm for most modern gaming consoles like the PS5, while also being backward compatible with older devices.

It supports 48Gbps bandwidth which enables 4K output at 120Hz, in addition to 8K at 60Hz. Dynamic HDR support, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and DTS:X compatibility are all included, and its unique copper conductors ensure a stable connection with reduced judder during gameplay.

Externally, the cable sports a durable braided finish with reinforced edges to reduce fraying. It only ships in one color and you’ll need to be okay with up to 10 feet in length. So long as they’re non-issues for you, the Zeskit Maya 8K HDMI cable should suit your setup very well.

Best HDMI Cable for Gaming/PS5 Zeskit Maya 8K 48Gbps Certified Ultra High Speed HDMI Cable For any gamer out there shopping for an HDMi cable that supports the latest consoles, this option from Zeskit is not to be missed.

Pros ✓ 90-degree angle for awkward setups

90-degree angle for awkward setups ✓ 4K output support

4K output support ✓ Affordable Cons ✗ No HDR or surround sound support

No HDR or surround sound support ✗ HDMI 2.0

If your home entertainment setup is a particular challenge for cable management, it might suit you to pick up an HDMI cable with an angled connector. This model from UGREEN offers a standard flat connector on one end and a 90-degree connection on the other, helping you run the cable against a flat surface in case space is an issue.

It also boasts notable specs such as 4K support, 48-bit deep color, and improved shielding to ensure a stable connection.

Unfortunately, you won’t find anything fancy with this cable such as HDR support, surround sound, or fast refresh rates. So long as you can live with that, this cable can prove to be a lifesaver for those with an unorthodox home theater or office configuration.