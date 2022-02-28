What to Look For in a Portable TV in 2022

Choosing the best portable TV comes down to four criteria: screen size, image/sound quality, charging time, and the number of ports.

Portable TVs with a minimum screen size of 7-inches, up to 1080p resolution, and wide viewing angles offer the best viewing experiences. While these specs don’t sound as impressive as today’s modern TVs, portability will always be the most important feature for these sets.

The best portable TVs also come with several connectivity options, such as HDMI, USB, and built-in tuners to pull in free local TV channels. Ports to plug in Chromecast, Roku, and other connected streaming devices will allow instant access to thousands of movies and TV shows.

Ideally, the portable TV you choose will operate using DC power and have a battery when a power source is unavailable. All of the choices below do just that!

After researching more than fifteen different portable TVs, we narrowed down our options to five of the best you can buy.

The Milanix 14.1-inch Portable TV wins our top overall pick, sporting a 14.1-inch widescreen for extra visual pop, along with most inputs (USB/SD, HDMI, and dual AV inputs) needed to support third-party devices like the Amazon Fire Stick or Google Chromecast for Netflix binge-watching sessions.

We also appreciate the Milanix TV’s support for more than ten media formats, including the standard MPEG, MOV, AVI, and MP3 formats, so you can play all of your favorite content. It also has the necessary inputs to serve as a second computer monitor—no extra portable monitor is needed for your travels.

In terms of power, the Milanix 14.1-inch Portable TV uses a built-in battery, which offers several hours of runtime if not connected to a power source.

However, one knock on the unit is its limited mounting options, supported by a flimsy metal table mount that only allows for one viewing angle. It isn’t easy for a bunch of people to gather around it, but otherwise, Milanix’s TV is perfect for on-the-go viewing.

Pros ✓ Excellent 165-degree horizontal/vertical angle

Excellent 165-degree horizontal/vertical angle ✓ Built-in ATSC digital tuner for free signals

Built-in ATSC digital tuner for free signals ✓ Above-average screen size (12 inches) Cons ✗ Weighs close to 3 pounds

The SuperSonic SC-2812 Portable TV is an excellent value option, starting with an above-average screen size of 12 inches and solid 720p resolution. It also has a built-in digital tuner, allowing quick and free access to HD television signals.

One of our favorite things about the SC-2812 is its generous 165-degree horizontal viewing angle and 165-degree vertical viewing angle. This means its picture quality does not degrade with most seating positions—especially useful when multiple people are sharing the screen with you.

Like the Milanix TV, the SuperSonic SC-2812 Portable TV is powered by a built-in lithium-polymer rechargeable battery and comes with the most commonly used inputs (USB/HDMI), along with a MicroSD slot to play media using any SD-enabled external device.

Pros ✓ Compact, 7-inch screen

Compact, 7-inch screen ✓ Rechargeable battery good for 4+ hour run time

Rechargeable battery good for 4+ hour run time ✓ Includes car charger Cons ✗ Odd button placement with remote control

The Tyler 7-inch Portable TV is a well-rounded option for those long road trips, starting with a compact, 720p 7-inch screen and built-in rechargeable battery for 4 hours of run time—good enough to avoid being tethered to its included car charger.

Like all of our picks, the Tyler 7-inch Portable TV can support virtually all web media formats, including the most common MOV, MPEG, and MP3. It also comes with multiple ports (USB, AC/DC) to plug in your Apple TV, Chromecast, or DVD player.

One knock on this unit, however, is its remote control. Aside from all buttons being the same size, button placement could be better. Placing a channel button directly above the volume button was simply not the best idea.

Still, though, if you need to entertain someone on a long car ride, you can’t beat this Tyler TV option.

Pros ✓ Large 10.1-inch screen

Large 10.1-inch screen ✓ Crisp 1080p resolution

Crisp 1080p resolution ✓ Includes USB and HDMI ports Cons ✗ -So-so build quality (plastic)

-So-so build quality (plastic) ✗ Non-detachable antenna

Non-detachable antenna ✗ Remote controller too nit-picky

The Leadstar 10-Inch Portable TV is an excellent option for gamers, thanks to a large 10.1-inch screen, crisp 1080p resolution, and a USB and HDMI port to accommodate the Nintendo Switch and other gaming consoles.

Plus, the Leadstar TV is the lightest TV on our list, weighing only 1.76 pounds. This portable TV is easy to pop into a bag and carry around. Plus, it comes with a rechargeable battery, good for a roughly 3-hour run time before needing to be recharged.

If you want to get outside and still play some video games, this is the portable TV for you.

Pros ✓ 1080p resolution

1080p resolution ✓ Two mounting options

Two mounting options ✓ Excellent viewing angle Cons ✗ Weighs close to five pounds

The Tyler 14-Inch Portable TV makes our cut for best smart TV thanks to its sheer number of inputs, suitable for playing virtually every device known to man, including Roku and Slingbox.

Rounding out the specs for the Tyler 14-Inch Portable TV includes a built-in rechargeable battery good for 2+ hours of playtime and 1080p resolution, a godsend in a world of 720p portable TVs.

Our only knock on the unit is its heft, weighing close to 5 pounds. However, it does come with a sturdy fold mount and table mounts with a hinged neck to adjust the viewing angle as needed.

Another thing worth mentioning is that this is not technically a smart TV. It does not feature built-in WiFi or a smart TV OS. However, it does provide all of the ports necessary to connect your favorite streaming device, which is the next best thing.

