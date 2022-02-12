By making a public profile on Snapchat, you can connect with more people than just your immediate friends. This profile is separate from your private one and we’ll show you how to create it (and delete it, if you change your mind).

RELATED: How to Use Snapchat: The Basics of Sending Snaps and Messages

What Is a Public Profile on Snapchat?

A public profile on Snapchat lets you connect with a wider audience. In this profile, you add information that you want the public to see. This includes your photo, bio, and description—which can be different from your regular Snapchat profile.

You can also post Stories and Lenses in your public profile. People can subscribe to your profile to get updates. You can also display a subscribers count to see how many people are following you.

Later, if you get sick of managing your public profile, you can have it deleted. It’s as easy as that.

RELATED: How to See Who’s Viewed and Screenshotted Your Snapchat Story

Who Can Make a Public Profile?

Previously, public profiles were only available to verified creators. However, the platform has since removed that limitation. To create a public profile on Snapchat, these are now the minimum requirements:

You must be at least 18 years old.

Your Snapchat account must be older than 24 hours.

You must have at least one bi-directional friend (meaning you’ve both accepted each other).

You must adhere to Snapchat’s Community Guidelines.

How to Get a Public Profile on Snapchat

Let’s get started. To begin making your public profile, first, launch the Snapchat app on your iPhone or Android phone.

In Snapchat’s top-left corner, tap your profile icon.

Advertisement



On your profile page, in the “Public Profiles” section, tap “Create Public Profile.”

At the bottom of the “Create Public Profile” page, tap “Continue.”

Once again, at the bottom of the page, tap “Get Started.”

You will now see a “Create Public Profile” prompt. Tap “Create.”

You will be back to your profile page. Here, in the “Public Profiles” section, you will see your newly created profile. To open it, tap “My Public Profile.”

Advertisement



You can now see your Snapchat public profile. Anything that you post here is visible to the public. To make changes to this profile, tap the “Edit Profile” option.

On the “Edit Profile” page, you can customize your profile with your details. For example, to add a photo to this profile, tap the “Add Profile Photo” option. Similarly, to add your bio, tap the “Tap to Add Bio” box.

Similarly, tap “Location” to add your location details and tap “Show Subscriber Count” to display your subscribers count on your profile.

Feel free to play around with other options and change them to your liking. And your public profile is now ready!

How to Delete Your Public Profile

If you ever want to remove your public presence from Snapchat, delete your public profile and that will be it.

RELATED: How to Delete Your Snapchat Account

To do so, in the top-right corner of your profile page, tap the gear icon.

Advertisement



At the bottom of the “Profile Settings” page, tap “Delete Public Profile.”

Tap “Delete” in the prompt.

Warning: Deleting your public profile will delete all your public profile content. Make sure you are okay with that.

And that’s it.

Did you know you can change your Snapchat display name to appear with a new name in your account?

RELATED: How to Change Your Snapchat Display Name (Not Username)