Super Bowl LVI is almost here. If you are looking to upgrade your living room setup before the big game, retailers are offering significant discounts on some of the most popular televisions. And, we have handpicked the best TV deals.

Super Bowl 2022 TV Deals

Several TV models are available with massive discounts thanks to Super Bowl deals, which start weeks in advance of the big game. So if you have been thinking of buying a new television, it’s a great time to grab one from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. Super Bowl season generally offers some of the best TV deals of the year.

To help you get the best of the Super Bowl deal season for 2022, we have sifted through the deals and selected the best deals you should consider. (The big game airs on Sunday, February 13.)

Grab the Fantastic Sony X85J For Just $1,800

The 85-inch model of Sony’s mid-range X85J 4K LED television is selling for a discounted price of $1,800 at Best Buy. The TV offers excellent performance for its price tag. Although it lacks local dimming, it still provides a fantastic contrast ratio. It also gets sufficiently bright to deliver impactful HDR performance and counter glare in rooms with a lot of ambient light.

The X85J packs four HDMI ports, of which two support HDMI 2.1 bandwidth. eARC support is also present to pass uncompressed audio to your soundbar or home theater system.

Google TV is handling the software duties, and it’s a decent smart TV platform that comes with apps for all popular streaming services. Additionally, Sony has included Dolby Vision and HDR10 to display high dynamic range content.

Sony X85J The Sony X85J is an excellent 4K LED TV that provides fantastic picture quality, Dolby Vision support, and gaming features.

Our Favorite Budget Gaming TV, the Hisense U8G, is On Sale

If you are looking for a great 4K LED TV that doesn’t cost a lot, there is no better option than Hisense U8G. It has everything from high peak brightness to next-generation gaming features. In addition, thanks to its outstanding contrast ratio and quantum dot technology, the TV delivers a stunning picture quality.

The TV also comes with full-array local dimming to offer deep blacks. Additionally, there is support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support, so you’ll be able to enjoy HDR content from pretty much all sources.

Moreover, Hisense has packed two HDMI 2.1 ports and eARC support in the television.

You can grab the 55-inch Hisense U8G for a discounted price of $750 from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart.

Hisense U8G The Hisense U8G is one of the best 4K LED TVs. It offers excellent picture quality, advanced HDR support, and two HDMI 2.1 ports.

The Hisense U6G is an Upgrade for Those on a Budget

Another Hisense TV on sale is the U6G. It’s one of the best budget 4K LED televisions that you can buy right now. The TV delivers great picture quality thanks to its excellent contrast ratio, deep blacks, and quantum dot technology. It also comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support so that you can enjoy HDR content from a variety of sources.

In other features, the U6G runs on the Android TV platform, which is easy to use and includes apps for popular streaming services. The TV also packs four HDMI 2.0 ports, but there is no support for HDMI 2.1.

You can buy the 55-inch Hisense U6G for just $460 from Amazon or Walmart. The 65-inch model of the TV is also available at a discounted price of $600 at Walmart. You can check out our best budget TV buying guide for even more options.

Hisense U6G The Hisense U6G is a terrific value-for-money television that comes with features like Dolby Vision support, Android TV platform, and superb upscaling.

The Samsung Q60A Lets You Go Big for Cheap

If you have been mulling to get an 85-inch 4K TV for your living room or home theater setup, the Samsung Q60A is a decent option. Although it usually retails at $2,800, the TV is currently available at just $1,800 as a part of Super Bowl promotions on Best Buy.

The Samsung TV offers inky blacks and has an excellent contrast ratio. It also delivers lifelike and vibrant colors thanks to quantum dot technology.

The Q60A has a minimalistic design and thin profile, so it will sit flush against the wall if you hang it. In terms of HDR, HDR10+ and HDR10 support is available.

The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen platform, which works great and has many apps. Unfortunately, the TV is restricted to 60Hz and doesn’t include any HDMI 2.1 ports. That said, if you are not into gaming, both these issues aren’t that big a deal.

Samsung Q60A The Samsung Q60A is a decent 4K QLED TV that delivers deep blacks and an excellent contrast ratio. The TV also looks great.

Save $1,000 on the Hisense U9DG

The Hisense U9DG is a fascinating TV that you can purchase for cheap at Best Buy right now. The TV usually retails at $3,000 but it’s currently on sale at just $2,000.

The U9DG uses a dual-layer LCD panel that allows the TV to achieve an impressive contrast ratio despite having an IPS-type panel. As a result, the TV provides a stunning picture quality with wide viewing angles. If you watch a lot of sports with a group of people, you’ll undoubtedly appreciate the viewing angles.

The presence of quantum dot technology ensures vibrant and lifelike colors. Like other Hisense TVs, The U9DG also supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision. Additionally, the company has included eARC, two HDMI 2.1 ports, and next-generation gaming features.

Hisense U9DG The Hisense U9DG is an impressive LED TV with stunning picture quality, next-gen gaming features, and advanced HDR support.