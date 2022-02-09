Do you want to attach an entire folder to an email instead of individual files? If so, you’ll have to first turn your folder into a ZIP file, as email services don’t allow attaching folders to email. Here’s what to do.

RELATED: Everything You Need to Know About Zip Files

Attach a Folder to an Email on Desktop

On most desktop computers, it’s easy to make a ZIP file. Check out our guides on details on compressing your folder into a ZIP folder on Windows 10, Windows 11, Mac, and Linux, whichever your preferred desktop is.

For example, if you are on Windows, you will right-click your folder and select Send To > Compressed (Zipped) Folder to make a ZIP file.

Similarly, on Mac, you will right-click your folder and choose “Compress” from the menu that opens. You will then find your ZIP file in the same folder as the original folder.

To then send your ZIP file via email, attach the ZIP file like you would any other file.

Advertisement



For example, if you are on Gmail, click “Compose” to write a new email. At the bottom of the “New Message” window, click “Attach Files” and attach your newly created ZIP file.

If you are on Outlook, click “New Email” to compose a new email. Click the “Insert” tab at the top and then choose Attach File > Browse This PC. Locate the newly made ZIP file on your PC to attach it to your new email.

Fill in the other fields in your email and hit that send button to send the email along with your folder (which is now in a ZIP format).

RELATED: How Does File Compression Work?

Attach a Folder to an Email on Android

To create a ZIP file out of your folder on most Android devices, you can use the built-in file manager app.

Start by opening your file manager and locating the folder you want to send via email. Tap and hold on the folder, tap the three dots in the top-right corner, and choose “Compress.”

You now have a ZIP file containing your folder in your current directory.

Note: If your built-in file manager does not offer the option to make ZIP files, use a free third-party file manager app like Cx File Explorer.

Advertisement



To send this ZIP file via email, open your email app, compose a new email, and tap the attach button. For example, if you use Gmail, tap the attach icon and then select “Attach File” on the new email screen. Then select your newly created ZIP file.

Similarly, if you use Outlook, then on the new email screen, tap the attach icon and select “Choose From Files.” Then select your ZIP file.

Fill in the rest of the email fields and tap send to send your email along with your folder.

Attach a Folder to an Email on iPhone or iPad

Like with Android, on iPhone and iPad, you can use the built-in Files app to ZIP your folder and send it via email.

RELATED: Everything You Can Do With the Files App on Your iPhone or iPad

To do so, first, open the Files app on your phone. Find the folder you want to send, tap and hold on the folder, and choose “Compress.”

Select the newly created ZIP file, and then in the lower-left corner, tap the share icon.

Advertisement



From the share menu, select the email app that you want to use to send your folder.

Your email app will open to a new email screen with your selected ZIP file attached to it. Finish the rest of the fields in the email and hit send to send your folder (as a ZIP file) to your recipient.

And that’s how you make your folders sendable via emails on your various devices. Very useful!

Want to send large files over email? There are a few tips you should learn.

RELATED: How to Send Large Files Over Email