Released in 1996, Scream is one of the most popular and influential horror movies of all time. It spawned multiple sequels in a franchise that has run for more than 25 years. Here’s where you can stream all the Scream movies.

Scream

Legendary horror filmmaker Wes Craven kicked off a trend of snarky, self-aware horror movies with the original Scream. Written by Kevin Williamson, Scream takes place in the small town of Woodsboro, California, where a masked killer is stalking local teens. Neve Campbell, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, and Jamie Kennedy star as the teens, with David Arquette as a local cop and Courteney Cox as a nosy reporter. The characters speculate on the “rules” of horror movies while attempting to stay alive in the midst of one.

Scream is streaming on Paramount+ ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), for free with ads on Pluto TV, and for free via local libraries on Hoopla. It’s also available for digital purchase ($9.99+) and rental ($2.99+) from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Scream 2

Less than a year after the first movie, Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson returned with Scream 2, along with stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Jamie Kennedy. Campbell’s Sidney Prescott is now a college student, but she and her friends are targeted again by a new killer wearing the Ghostface mask. This time, the filmmakers play with the “rules” of horror sequels, while delivering a new set of supporting characters to get slaughtered, and furthering the story of Sidney’s trauma.

Scream 2 is streaming on Paramount+ ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), for free with ads on Pluto TV, and for free via local libraries on Hoopla. It’s also available for digital purchase ($9.99+) and rental ($2.99+) from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Scream 3

The third Scream movie increases the focus on the series’ meta elements, as the new Ghostface starts killing cast members of a movie based on Sidney Prescott’s life story. Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox return for director Wes Craven, in a story that shifts the balance toward more self-deprecating comedy over gruesome horror, exemplified by a goofy supporting performance from Parker Posey. Initially meant to wrap up the series, Scream 3 plays with “rules” about trilogies, with screenwriter Ehren Krueger taking over for franchise creator Kevin Williamson.

Scream 3 is streaming on Paramount+ ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), for free with ads on Pluto TV, and for free via local libraries on Hoopla. It’s also available for digital purchase ($9.99+) and rental ($2.99+) from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Scream 4

More than a decade after the third movie, Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson reunite for Scream 4, bringing back stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox to join a cast of new teen characters. Sidney Prescott returns to Woodsboro for the 15th anniversary of the initial killings, as a new Ghostface is again murdering local teens. This movie’s “rules” cover remakes as well as the burgeoning world of social media, finding new targets to satirize while delivering more suspense and scares. Scream 4 also marked Craven’s final film before his death in 2015.

Scream 4 is streaming on Paramount+ ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial), and for free with ads on Tubi. It’s also available for digital purchase ($4.99+) and rental ($3.99) from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, and other digital outlets.

Scream (2022)

The fifth movie in the series is confusingly also titled simply Scream, although it’s not a reboot or remake. Directing team Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett take over from the late Wes Craven, with Kevin Williamson on board as an executive producer. Original stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox return for a story once again set in Woodsboro. A new group of young people, many with connections to the longtime characters, are targeted by Ghostface. The movie meditates on current horror trends, including legacy sequels and so-called “elevated” horror.

Scream (2022) is streaming on Paramount+ ($4.99+ per month after a seven-day free trial). It’s also available for digital purchase ($9.99+) and rental ($2.99+) from Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, Microsoft Store, and other digital outlets.