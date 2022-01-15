Key Takeaways Use the YouTube Dislike Viewer website to check a video's like-to-dislike ratio easily.

Install the Return YouTube Dislike browser extension on Chrome, Firefox, and other browsers to restore dislike counts on YouTube videos.

The Return YouTube Dislike API provides somewhat accurate data using cached data and extrapolated user behavior, but not exact dislike counts.

YouTube officially dropped the dislike button in November 2021, but that doesn't mean the functionality is gone for good. Thanks to efforts made by the online community, you can restore dislikes on any YouTube video based on historical data and user trends. Here's how.

Check Any YouTube Video's Dislike Ratio

The easiest way to quickly view a video's like to dislike video is using the YouTube Dislike Viewer website. Simply grab the URL of the YouTube video you want to check, paste it into the search box, and click the "View Dislikes" button.

The data displayed for each video is gathered from the Return YouTube Dislike API (more on that shortly).

Restore YouTube Dislikes With a Browser Extension

If you'd rather see dislikes beneath each YouTube video you can do so with a browser extension imaginatively called Return YouTube Dislike. The extension can be installed on Firefox, Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Opera, and Brave.

The feature can also be installed on Android via ReVanced, using a fork of NewPipe for Android called Tubular, and two versions for jailbroken iPhones, one on Chariz and another called uYou+.

Firefox and Chrome use their own native versions of the app, while the other listed browsers are all compatible with the Chrome version. Some browsers like Brave, Opera, and Edge require you to allow extensions from other stores first.

If you use another browser then all hope is not lost. There's a userscript available for the Tampermonkey add-on, which should allow the extension to work in the desktop version of Safari.

Once you've installed the extension in your browser of choice, simply open a YouTube video to see the like-to-dislike ratio.

Not a Completely Accurate Tally of Dislikes

The extension works using a combination of cached data that was grabbed before YouTube disabled access to the dislike function in its API, and extrapolated user behavior. This means that the number of dislikes on any given video will not be correct, but the ratio should be somewhat accurate. The YouTube Dislike Viewer website uses the same API as the browser extension.

According to the FAQ, it can take "anywhere between a few hours and a few days" for the tally to update.

Everyone who uses the extension contributes data to help determine the ratio, which means that the extension author is gathering information about the videos you watch. Only content creators can see the "true" number of likes and dislikes their videos receive and though there have always been plans to allow creators to share this information with the extension author, this has yet to materialize.

How accurate much of this data remains over the long term depends on how many people use and contribute their data. Tech YouTube channel LinusTechTips compared its own counts with counts supplied by the extension and found that they were mostly accurate.

This is about as good as can be hoped for when extrapolating values based on behavior and historical data. It might help you avoid a scam or inaccurate how-to, which is one of the main concerns voiced by those who opposed YouTube's move to disable the ratio in the first place.

Gauging Video Quality on YouTube

YouTube disabled like-to-dislike ratios in response to brigading and mass dislike campaigns leveled at some creators not for the quality of the content but due to targeted attacks. While this is a valid concern, the move also knocked out one of the only metrics for gauging a video's worth on the platform.

YouTube now recommends that viewers resort to the comments instead. This is the platform that gave birth to the "never read the comments" meme, and so many creators now disable comments on videos to combat spam and hate.

YouTube can be a valuable resource, but a few wrong clicks can completely decimate your recommendations. Learn how to clean up your YouTube recommendations (and do the same for YouTube Music too).