What to Look for in a Smart Lock in 2022

Installing smart locks on your doors can remove the need to carry a key around. It adds convenience to your life and helps to secure your home. Smart locks come in all shapes, sizes, and features, so how do you choose the right one? Let’s discuss what you should look for.

First, you need to prioritize how well the lock works in terms of safety. It should never unlock when you try to lock it and vice versa. So, go for a quality lock that works as intended every time, including strength and durability. You want a lock that won’t break easily since locks are designed to prevent unwanted guests from entering your home.

The most common way of installing a smart lock is by replacing your front door’s deadbolt. The other more uncommon way is installing a combined lock and a lever that opens a door. Make sure to get the smart lock that works best for your situation, especially if you live in a rented apartment or home.

On top of this, there are different ways to unlock your smart lock. Some come with keypads that open using a code, while others use your fingerprint. Almost every smart lock allows you to unlock it using an app, but some leave the keyhole in case you need to get in the traditional way.

More advanced smart locks have built-in Wi-Fi, allowing you to control them from anywhere. Others require you to install a hub for the same effect. Otherwise, you’ll need to be in Bluetooth range. If you want to use voice commands to control your smart lock, you’ll need to find one that’s compatible with your voice assistant, such as Alexa or Google Assistant.

Smart locks can also come with a wide variety of features. Some automatically unlock when you get home and lock when you leave your home. Others have a built-in siren. Some even allow you to assign different codes for multiple people and grant them temporary access.

Think carefully about what you’re looking for and see which of the smart locks below does what you need it to do!

If you’re looking for a compact smart lock that’s highly functional, then opt for the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. It costs $230 and comes with several premium features that you’ll love.

This smart lock works with your existing deadbolt and keys, and you can install it within 10 minutes. You can get inside your home without a key by unlocking the lock through the August App. You have the option of setting the smart lock to automatically unlock when you get home and lock once you close your door.

If something happens to the lock or the app settings, though, you can still use your keys to get in. It’s handy to know that if something with the smart lock fails, you can still easily get inside your home.

The August Smart Lock uses DoorSense technology, allowing it to know the status of your door. You can easily see whether it’s open, closed, locked, or unlocked from your phone.

There’s also built-in Wi-Fi so that you can control the lock from anywhere. You just need to make sure your phone is also connected to the internet. The lock’s compatible with many voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, and more.

You’re able to grant temporary access for others to enter your home, either once or regularly. This is perfect if you want to let in the dog sitter while you’re away from home. If you’d like, you can install an August Keypad to get in using a code. You can create unique codes for multiple people, so you can make sure security is tight.

All in all, this smart lock does practically everything you’d need it to, and does it well.

Best Smart Lock Overall August Wi-Fi Smart Lock Don't know which smart lock to go for? The August Wi-Fi lock is affordable and comes with many premium features such as two-factor authentication.

The Wyze Smart Door Lock is your best bet for a budget-friendly smart lock option. It’s priced affordably at $130 and does everything you’d expect from a quality lock.

The Wyze Lock works with your existing lock and keys. It replaces your deadbolt, but it’s easy to install. Then, you can open the lock from anywhere through the Wyze app on Android and iPhone.

To do this, you’ll need to connect the included Wyze Lock Gateway to your internet, which connects the lock to your Wi-Fi. Otherwise, you must be within the lock’s Bluetooth range to control it from the app. You also have the option of installing a wireless Wyze keypad to access your home with secret codes instead of the app.

As is par for the course for Wyze, the smart lock integrates perfectly with the company’s other products. You can use the smart lock with Wyze security cameras for added security, as well.

You can set Wyze’s lock to automatically unlock when you’re home and lock when you close your door on the app. You can also view the history of everyone who’s unlocked and locked the door. It even knows the position of your door, so you can check if it’s opened or closed anytime.

The Wyze Smart Lock works with Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands to control it. If you’re away from home and want to use voice commands, make sure you talk to your voice assistant on the respective app and not the Wyze app.

Best Budget Smart Lock Wyze Smart Door Lock The Wyze Smart Lock is a budget-friendly option that functions as a high-quality lock.

For your Airbnb, you’ll want a smart lock that maximizes security. That’s why we’re recommending the Schlage Camelot Smart Lock, a $300 lock that’s designed for Airbnb owners.

Although the lock is more expensive than other options, it’s specially designed for rental properties. It’s ANSI Grade 1 certified, which is the highest residential security rating. Better still, it’s easy to install and doesn’t require any wiring.

The touchscreen is durable, resistive, and has a matte finish to protect against fingerprints and smudges. This prevents thieves from identifying passcodes after repeated use. The Schlage lock also has a strong motorized deadbolt that opens and closes the door.

In addition, the Camelot comes with a built-in alarm with three different modes. The first mode uses two short beeps whenever the door opens or closes. The second is the tampering mode—a 15-second alarm goes off whenever somebody tampers with the doorknob. The last mode is a loud three-minute alarm that activates whenever someone tries to force open your door. You can feel confident that nobody will get past your door without you knowing.

The Schlage lock works with Alexa, but it requires a Z-Wave hub that’s sold separately. This allows you to control the lock remotely from your phone or online. The lock integrates seamlessly with Z-Wave technology as you can control it and other Z-Wave compatible devices from the Z-Wave.me app on Android and iPhone.

You’ll receive notifications to your phone whenever there’s activity with your lock, so you know exactly what’s going on. This is perfect if you want to create a four-digit code for one or many of your guests.

Best Smart Lock for Airbnb Schlage Camelot Smart Lock If you want to maximize the security of your Airbnb, Schlage's Camelot Smart Lock has you covered.

Best Smart Lock for Alexa: August Smart Lock

This is the second August Smart Lock we’re recommending, but this model is excellent for Alexa users. It’s a $150 lock that will work flawlessly with your Alexa products.

Now, it does require an August hub to connect to Alexa. However, the hub allows you to control the lock from anywhere. If you’re not home often or need to let others into your home, the hub is definitely worth it.

With Alexa, you’re able to use voice commands to check the status of the lock. You can also lock or unlock it by asking Alexa to do it for you.

This August Smart Lock works with your existing lock and keys. You just need to replace the thumb turn of your deadbolt, which you can do within minutes using a screwdriver. Then you can leave your keys at home since you can quickly get in by going to the August App or commanding Alexa to unlock the door.

You also have the option to automatically unlock the door when you get home and lock it once your door’s closed. The lock uses DoorSense technology to let you know what activity is going on, whether your door’s open, closed, locked, or unlocked. Don’t worry about the lock running out of batteries either, as you’ll receive a notification informing you when the batteries are low.

You can grant temporary access for anyone entering your home, either once or on a recurring basis. For more accessibility, you can purchase an August lock to open the lock using codes.

Best Smart Lock for Alexa August Smart Lock

The August Smart Lock works perfectly with Alexa so that you can use voice commands to control it from anywhere.

For Apple HomeKit users, you’ll want to go with the Kwikset Premis Smart Lock. It’s a $229 lock that integrates perfectly with Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

To be clear, though, the lock only works with Apple HomeKit and no other voice assistants. The Premis was exclusively designed to work with HomeKit, and you can use Siri for more hands-free capabilities. However, this requires a HomeKit hub such as Apple HomePod or an Apple TV as a smart home hub Kwikset smart lock to work.

You must have the Kwikset Premis App to use Siri, allowing you to use voice commands to monitor the lock’s status and control it from anywhere. Otherwise, you’ll need to open the app within Bluetooth range to lock or unlock the Premis.

The Kwikset Premis is ANSI/BHMA Grade 2 certified, a highly rated residential security rating—in other words, it’s incredibly durable. The Premis replaces your lock, but you can get it installed within minutes using a screwdriver. It has a Kwikset SecureScreen so you can’t see fingerprints, preventing thieves from copying entry codes.

You have the option to auto-lock your door whenever it’s closed, as well as set off the alarm whenever codes are input incorrectly. You can also create customizable codes for up to 30 people and get notified whenever somebody enters or leaves your home.

Best Smart Lock for HomeKit Kwikset Premis Smart Lock Kwikset's Premis Smart Lock is exclusively designed for Apple HomeKit users. You can use Siri from anywhere to control and monitor the lock.

Google and Nest teamed up to create one of the best smart locks, the Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock. This $279 lock is just what you need if you use Google Home.

Since Google helped design the lock, you should know that it will work seamlessly with Google Home, especially with Google Nest products such as Nest video doorbells and Nest cams. Setting up the Nest x Yale is simple as you only need to swap it with your existing deadbolt.

This smart lock connects to Wi-Fi using the included Nest Connect. You’re required to set up the Connect to control the lock from anywhere from the Nest app (on iPhone or Android). It does automatically lock when you’re away from home, though. On the Nest app, you can check the lock’s status and control it, too.

The Nest x Yale is secure and tamper-proof, so don’t worry about somebody breaking into your home. You’ll receive alerts whenever someone tampers or actually uses the lock. If you’re at home, you can turn on Privacy Mode which disables the keypad altogether—in other words, nobody can enter your home using the keypad then.

If numerous people come and go from your home, you can assign multiple passcodes and set schedules to let them in. There’s no key slot, so you don’t have to worry about someone using your key to get inside.

Best Smart Lock for Google Home Google Nest x Yale Smart Lock Google and Nest teamed up to create this innovative Nest x Yale Smart Lock to double down on your home security.