One of the downsides of having a phone in your pocket all the time is unwanted calls. Sure, you could simply not answer the call, but that’s still annoying. You can avoid this by blocking unknown numbers on Android.

What Is an “Unknown” Number?

We’re going to be showing you how to block calls from “unknown” numbers, but what does that actually mean? In short, it blocks any call from a number that does not appear on caller ID.

This does not mean it will block calls from numbers not included in your contacts, as it does on iPhone. Unknown numbers are “unknown” because they don’t display a number for caller ID. Calls from numbers you don’t know—but still appear on caller ID—are not blocked.

How to Block Unknown Callers From Google Phone

You can block unknown numbers in the “Phone by Google” app from the “Blocked Numbers” section. You don’t need a Google Pixel phone to use Phone by Google. Anyone can download the app from the Play Store. You’ll be prompted to set the app as your default dialer.

Open the Phone by Google app and tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right corner.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Select “Blocked Numbers.”

Toggle the switch on for “Unknown.”

That’s it! You will no longer receive calls from unidentified callers.

How to Block Unknown Callers on a Samsung Phone

If you have a Samsung Galaxy phone, you can block unknown numbers from the default phone app in the “Block Numbers” section.

Open the “Phone” app and—from the “Keypad” tab—tap the three-dot menu icon in the top-right.

Select “Settings” from the menu.

Go to “Block Numbers.”

Toggle the switch on for “Block Calls From Unknown Numbers.”

You’re all set! Calls from unidentified numbers will no longer ring your phone. Hopefully, this will reduce the number of calls you have to ignore. If you need a more precise approach, you can block calls and block text messages on Android, too.

