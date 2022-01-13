What to Look for in a QLED TV in 2022

While QLED TVs are essentially LED TVs with an added layer of quantum dots, they can produce more accurate colors than regular LED TVs. So if you are in the market for a new television, buying a QLED TV makes a lot of sense.

You can find televisions incorporating a quantum dot layer from Samsung, Hisense, LG, Vizio, and TCL. Identifying a QLED TV is pretty straightforward. You will either find QLED right in the name of a TV or quantum dot technology in its specifications.

Although quantum dot technology is helpful with color fidelity, there are a few things you should keep in mind while looking for a new QLED TV.

Unlike OLED TVs, which have self-emissive pixels, QLED TVs use a backlight, usually LEDs or Mini LEDs, to shine through the display “stack” to produce an image. So to offer deep blacks and a good contrast ratio, QLED TVs employ a technology called full-array local dimming (FALD) to dim LEDs in the darker areas of a scene. Without FALD, the darker areas in a scene will look washed out. So you want your QLED TV to have FALD for better contrast.

Additionally, if you play a lot of games and are looking to make full use of the latest generation Microsoft and Sony consoles, HDMI 2.1 support is necessary. It’ll allow you to play at 4K and 120fps. The presence of variable refresh rate (VRR) and auto low latency mode (ALLM) also enhances the gaming performance. Similarly, if you watch movies a lot, you want good HDR support, better motion handling, and features like Filmmaker Mode.

Check out our guide on how to buy a TV for more information on crucial TV features. Additionally, we have a nifty tutorial that will help you decide the right TV size for you.

With the basics out of the way, now let’s dive into our best QLED TV recommendations.

Pros ✓ Bright 4K screen with vibrant colors

Bright 4K screen with vibrant colors ✓ Support for next-gen gaming features

Support for next-gen gaming features ✓ Wide viewing angles

Wide viewing angles ✓ HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10 support Cons ✗ Single HDMI 2.1 port

Single HDMI 2.1 port ✗ Blooming around bright objects

Samsung produces some of the best QLED TVs on the planet, and the QN90A is the cream of the crop. There is no better option for an all-around great QLED 4K TV right now.

The QN90A looks beautiful thanks to its premium design and is very thin. So whether you hang it on a wall or place it in an entertainment center, the television will look fantastic.

The TV has a great native contrast ratio, which is further enhanced by the company’s use of full-array local dimming. Samsung has also included its Ultra Viewing Angle technology that significantly improves the viewing angles of TV. So when you are watching TV with a group of friends or family, everyone will have a good experience.

The QN90A employs Mini-LED backlighting, allowing it to reach high brightness levels. This helps the televisions offer an excellent HDR experience but is also helpful in combating glare in rooms with a lot of ambient light.

It is also a fantastic TV for gaming and comes with a native 120Hz panel, VRR support, and ALLM. There is HDMI 2.1 support as well. Unfortunately, the TV only includes one HDMI 2.1 port.

The Samsung QN90A comes in seven sizes, from 43-inch to 98-inch. Barring the 43-inch model that has a 60Hz panel and no VRR support, all other sizes perform similarly.

Best QLED TV Overall Samsung QN90A The Samsung QN90A is the absolute best QLED TV on the market. It offers wide viewing angles, deep blacks, punchy colors, and next-generation gaming features.

Best Budget QLED TV: Hisense U6G

Pros ✓ Impressive picture quality

Impressive picture quality ✓ HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision support Cons ✗ Narrow viewing angles

Narrow viewing angles ✗ No VRR or HDMI 2.1 ports

Hisense makes some of the best affordable televisions, and its U6G is no exception. It’s the best budget QLED TV you can buy right now. Despite being priced aggressively, the U6G has a good feature set and includes all the basics you need for an excellent experience.

The U6G uses a VA-type panel with a fantastic native contrast ratio. You also get FALD, but it doesn’t improve the contrast ratio by a lot. In addition, HDR support is solid on the U6G, and it supports HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG, so you’ll be able to enjoy high dynamic range content from pretty much all sources.

Android TV 10 handles the smart TV duties, and it has a ton of apps and games, including all popular streaming services.

The one area where U6G underwhelms is next-generation gaming features. There is no HDMI 2.1 support, 120Hz panel, or VRR support. So if you want to make full use of your latest generation console, you will be better off with our gaming pick. That said, the Hisense U6G still offers ALLM, very low input lag, and a great response time, so casual gamers will have no issues.

The Hisense U6G is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models.

Best Budget QLED TV Hisense U6G The Hisense U6G is a well-rounded TV that doesn't cost much. It offers fantastic picture quality and good HDR performance.

Pros ✓ Support for next-gen gaming features

Support for next-gen gaming features ✓ Low input lag and great response time

Low input lag and great response time ✓ Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Cons ✗ Poor viewing angles

Poor viewing angles ✗ Local dimming issues with VRR on Xbox

If you want a QLED TV for console or PC gaming, the Hisense U8G is a no-brainer. It’s a great television that comes with pretty much every gaming feature you might want. The TV has a native 120Hz panel and includes two HDMI 2.1 ports so that you can enjoy games in 4K at 120fps on your PS5, Xbox Series X, or PC.

The Hisense U8G also supports VRR to avoid screen tearing and has ALLM to enable the game mode when needed automatically. Additionally, you get low input lag and fast response time for a great gaming experience.

Thanks to its VA-type panel, the television provides a fantastic native contrast ratio, making it a good option for gaming or watching movies in a dark room. It can also reach high brightness levels to bring out small highlights in HDR content.

The U8G isn’t just an excellent TV for gaming—you’ll also have a good time watching movies, TV shows, sports, and other content. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR10, and HLG formats, giving you access to tons of HDR content. Moreover, there is support for IMAX Enhanced to get the IMAX movie-watching experience right in your home.

Unfortunately, the Hisense U8G has narrow viewing angles, and local dimming has trouble working with VRR while gaming through Xbox.

The Hisense U8G is sold in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes.

Best QLED TV for Gaming Hisense U8G The Hisense U8G offers top-notch gaming performance thanks to its remarkably low input, excellent response time, and support for VRR and HDMI 2.1.

Best QLED TV for Movies: Hisense H9G

Pros ✓ Excellent contrast, deep blacks, and lifelike colors

Excellent contrast, deep blacks, and lifelike colors ✓ Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10

Support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 ✓ Upscales lower-res content without issues Cons ✗ Narrow viewing angles

Narrow viewing angles ✗ No eARC or HDMI 2.1 ports

While part of Hisense’s 2020 lineup, the H9G is still a terrific TV for watching movies and more. It provides an excellent native contrast ratio, outstanding local dimming performance, and high brightness levels, so whether you are watching movies in a dark room or a room with a lot of ambient light, the H9G will offer fantastic performance.

Hisense has included support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 so that you can enjoy tons of high dynamic range content. The TV also reportedly supports HDR10+, but it doesn’t seem to work on Amazon Prime Video.

Moreover, it’s excellent at upscaling, so whether you are rewatching your favorite movies on DVD or catching cable TV, content is upscaled to 4K without issues.

Among audio features, Dolby Atmos support is available, but as there is no eARC, you won’t be able to pass through Atmos or DTS:X audio data to your soundbar or AV receiver.

Android TV is responsible for the smart TV duties, and it’s pretty decent. You get an extensive library of apps and games, including popular streaming services. And if you want to cut the cord, you’ll be able to get live TV through YouTube TV or Sling.

The Hisense H9G comes in 55-inch and 65-inch models.

Best QLED TV for Movies Hisense H9G The Hisense H9G is a great TV for watching movies. Its HDR performance is excellent, and it can upscale lower-resolution content without issues.

Pros ✓ Excellent picture quality

Excellent picture quality ✓ Wide viewing angles

Wide viewing angles ✓ Support for next-gen gaming features

Support for next-gen gaming features ✓ HDR10+ Adaptive supported Cons ✗ Only one HDMI 2.1 port

Only one HDMI 2.1 port ✗ Some blooming because of FALD

Being our pick for the overall best QLED TV, the Samsung QN90A is an obvious choice for a 65-inch QLED TV. It offers excellent performance in pretty much everything that you will end up doing on your television, from watching movies to gaming to catching live sports.

The Samsung QN90A uses a VA-type panel that provides a good native contrast ratio but isn’t usually great for viewing angles. However, thanks to Samsung’s Ultra Viewing Angle technology, the television manages to offer decent viewing angles than other TVs using a VA-type panel.

The company has also included full-array local dimming that helps the QN90A provide deep blacks. Unfortunately, there is some blooming because of FALD, but it isn’t a lot to distract you.

Mini-LED backlighting allows the QN90A to reach high brightness levels to combat glare and bring out even the smallest highlights in HDR content. Talking of HDR, the Samsung TV lacks Dolby Vision support, but you still get HDR10+ Adaptive and HDR10.

Gamers will also enjoy the television as it has a native 120Hz panel and packs one HDMI 2.1 port for 4K@120fps gaming. Additionally, you get a low input lag for responsive gaming and features like VRR and ALLM.

Best 65-inch QLED TV Samsung QN90A Want a 65-inch QLED TV? Then, you can't go wrong with Samsung's QN90A. It's an excellent TV that shines in almost every department.