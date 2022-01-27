Finding the Right Mouse Pad in 2022

Buying a new mouse pad might seem as easy as grabbing the first one you see online or in a store, but it can be a more difficult task if you’re shopping for something specific to fit your workflow and desk setup.

Certain mouse pads might be better at tracking the laser on your mouse for improved pointer accuracy, but they can be less comfortable to use long-term. On the other hand, you might be able to find the most comfortable mouse pad on the market, but that doesn’t mean it’ll increase the tracking performance over your bare desk.

So before diving into the world of mouse pads, it’s always important to set your priorities. Do you want something with added wrist comfort? How about one with better tracking? Do you prefer a hard surface for your mouse or something soft? Are RGB lights a requirement to take your gaming rig to the next level?

No matter what you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered with our picks for some of the best mouse pads out there.

Best Mouse Pad Overall: Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Mouse Pad

Our top pick for the best overall mouse pad is the Amazon Basics Gaming Computer Mouse Pad. Featuring a very simple design, this pad is ideal for virtually anyone who wants better pointer accuracy while still maintaining some level of comfort.

The mouse pad is available in multiple different sizes and comes with a reinforced rubber backside so it doesn’t slide around. There’s no added wrist rest, and fans of hard-surfaced mouse pads might not like the cloth finish.

But priced at just $8, it’s hard to deny that this mouse pad is an excellent choice for just about anyone who needs a simple, straightforward mouse pad.

Pros ✓ Premium leather finish

Premium leather finish ✓ Versatile design with pen and charging slots

Versatile design with pen and charging slots ✓ Added storage for papers Cons ✗ Pricey

Pricey ✗ No option for fabric finish

If you’re looking for a mouse pad that can cover your whole desk, you don’t want to skip over the Orbitkey Desk Mat. This desk pad offers a premium leather finish and quality stitching so it won’t fray over time.

To add functionality, Orbitkey includes an embedded container for pens and other loose items, and there’s a magnetic cable holder for easy charger access. In addition, the pad flips open to reveal a storage area for papers so they don’t clutter up your space.

Unfortunately, you’ll have to pay a premium to get this mat. Priced at $80 for the medium size and $100 for the large, it’s the most expensive mouse pad on our list. However, if you’re willing to pay a little extra, you won’t be disappointed with this pad for your desk.

Pros ✓ Unique QcK fabric for improved accuracy

Unique QcK fabric for improved accuracy ✓ Optimized for stability Cons ✗ No added wrist support

No added wrist support ✗ Single color scheme

For the gamers out there, we recommend picking up the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface. Available in multiple different sizes, this mouse pad from SteelSeries is great for gamers and esports players.

It offers a sturdy rubberized backside to prevent unwanted movement, and the unique QcK micro woven cloth offers excellent pointer accuracy for any mouse. The mouse pad is designed for those who use mid to low DPI settings and need extra stability during gameplay.

Priced affordably, there’s not much to dislike about the SteelSeries QcK Gaming Surface. It does only come in a single black finish, and there’s no added wrist support. That being said, given how popular it is among gamers, you’ll be pleased if you’re using it for the same purpose.

Pros ✓ Versatile RGB lighting

Versatile RGB lighting ✓ Convenient additional USB port

Convenient additional USB port ✓ Hard and Cloth finish options Cons ✗ A bit expensive

A bit expensive ✗ No added wrist support

If you’re looking for a mouse pad that’ll stand out, check out the Corsair Gaming Mouse Pad. Designed for gamers, the pad is focused on delivering accurate pointer readings and improving the performance of your mouse over your bare desk. However, it’s in its looks that the mouse pad really stands out.

Around its somewhat unusual shape are a set of RGB lights that can be programmed in a myriad of ways. You can set them to display virtually any color you’d like, which can help complete your gaming setup and add a bit of extra flair to your aesthetic. The pad even includes an extra USB port for your mouse so you don’t have to take up another port on your computer.

While expensive at $65 for the hard surface version and $75 for the cloth, there’s no denying the Corsair Gaming Mouse Pad will certainly add some extra character to your setup.

Pros ✓ Memory foam support

Memory foam support ✓ Very affordable price Cons ✗ Not the best to look at

Wrist support is incredibly important if you’ll be using your mouse for long periods of time, so if you’re looking for a mouse pad with some added cushioning for your articulatio radiocarpea, you should check out Vornnex’s Ergonomic Memory Foam Mouse Pad.

While it’s certainly nothing special in the looks department, this cloth mouse pad offers memory foam support for your wrist that can easily help to relieve stress and reduce fatigue. It’s also very affordably priced at just $7.

Overall, it’s a no-brainer if you value comfort over everything else.

Pros ✓ Even, hard surface

Even, hard surface ✓ Optimized for gamers

Optimized for gamers ✓ Low friction Cons ✗ Design may not suit everyone's tastes

Design may not suit everyone's tastes ✗ Only one size available

If you need a mouse pad with a hard surface, you’ll not get much better than Logitech’s G440 Hard Gaming Mouse Pad.

Not only is this mouse pad optimized for hardcore gamers, but it’s also ideal for those who want a more even surface over their desk. The hard surface offers low friction for smooth movements, while the rubber base keeps the pad stable on your desk.

The G440 Hard Gaming Mouse Pad only comes in a single size, and it’s more suited for gamers than everyday consumers in the looks department. However, it’s a solid mouse pad if you need one of the best hard surfaces to do all of your mouse surfing on.

