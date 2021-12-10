Meta just announced that it is bringing its virtual reality social experience called Horizon Worlds to all users who are over 18 years of age today. Additionally, the company announced a new laser tag game that you and your friends can play.

“Today, we’re making Horizon Worlds available for free to everyone 18 years of age or older in the US and Canada. Horizon Worlds is a social VR experience where you can create and explore together,” Meta said in a post.

Horizon World’s is an experience that lets creators get together to make some cool stuff for others to play and experience. “Our vision for Horizon Worlds is to develop a VR space with best-in-class tools for creators to build words and explore together,” explains Meta.

It’s also a space where people can just hang out. It looks like a fun virtual reality experience, and it’s free, so there’s no reason not to give it a shot if you have an Oculus Quest headset.

Outside of releasing Horizon Worlds to the masses in the US and Canada, the company is also launching a laser tag game you can play within it. “We’re also debuting Arena Clash, a new team-based 3v3 laser tag game inside Horizon Worlds,” said the company.

Finally, Meta announced that support for Oculus Quest 1 would end on January 13, 2022, so if you want to experience Horizons Worlds and you have an older Quest headset, you’ll need to upgrade to the newer model.

