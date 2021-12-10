If you’re locked out of your Facebook account, the process of getting back in isn’t easy. Thankfully, Meta is streamlining things a bit by rolling out a customer service chat that can help you get back into your social media account.

A lot of the customer service work Meta-owned Facebook is doing is aimed at creators on the platform. However, the company did announce that the Facebook app has a customer service chat in testing that’ll be available to English-speaking users. The company wasn’t clear on exactly who will actually have access, though, so if you’ve been locked out of your account, you can give it a try.

“On the Facebook App specifically, we’ve also started testing live chat help for some English-speaking users globally, including creators, who’ve been locked out of their accounts,” said Meta in a blog post. “This first test focuses on those who cannot access their accounts due to unusual activity or whose accounts have been suspended due to a violation of Community Standards. This will be the first time Facebook has offered live help for people locked out of their accounts.”

Meta also announced that it’s improving comment moderation for content creators on the platform. “We’re adding more controls to help you manage the conversation around your content like blocking a user and new accounts they create, and improving how you hide unwanted comments on your posts,” said the company.