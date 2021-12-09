There’s been a big push to get more Android apps running on Windows PCs. During The Game Awards, Google announced that it’s taking another step by bringing a Google Play Games app to PCs in 2022.

Greg Hartrell, Product Director, Games on Android and Google Play, spoke about bringing Google Play games to Windows:

Starting in 2022, players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices: seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PCs. This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favorite Android games even more. We’ll have more to share soon!

Google didn’t reveal many too details about its plan to bring Android games to PCs, other than saying that it’s happening next year. That means we’ll have to wait and see which games end up making their way to PC or if a monthly service like Play Pass will be supported. Perhaps the entire Android game library will be supported, though that might be asking a little too much.

The company did say that it “will have more to share on the product details soon,” so we will have to wait for more information. However, between this and the Amazon app store coming to Windows 11, it’s clear that Android apps are going to remain an integral part of using our PCs.

Geoff Keighley also said that you’ll be able to pick up games right where you left off from your phone on your PC, which sounds useful.

