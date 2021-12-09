December is the time of year when every single app wants you to take a look back at the year that was. Spotify is the leader of the charge with Spotify Wrapped, but Google Photos is rolling out its own year in review for your pictures.

As reported by 9To5Google, Google is rolling out a Best of 2021 feature that will help you take a trip down memory lane to see some of the most interesting photos you took over the year. Obviously, the list is AI-generated, so your mileage may vary in terms of what sorts of images it surfaces.

The Best of 2021 slideshow will appear with the daily and seasonal image collections you see throughout the year, so it’s easy enough to see.

Weirdly, there doesn’t appear to be any order to the images, so you might find that it’s just a random collection of photos out of order. Still, it’s fun to look back at the last year of your life in pictures, even if there isn’t much logic to it.

As far as availability, it seems to be rolling out gradually, as it’s not showing on my iPhone yet. Just launch your Google Photos app and take a look at the top of the screen to see if Best of 2021 is there for you.