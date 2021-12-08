Apple and Hyatt have come together to turn your Apple devices into a hotel room key. You can use either an iPhone or an Apple Watch to take advantage of the feature, but it’s only available at Hyatt hotels for the time being.

“Hyatt Hotels Corporation announced today the introduction of room keys in Apple Wallet across the first six participating U.S. hotels: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley and Hyatt Regency Long Beach,” the hotel chain said in a press release.

Not only will your iPhone or Apple Watch be able to unlock your room, but it’ll open other key card-protected common areas like gyms, pools, and elevators, so there’s no reason you’ll need to use an actual keycard to get around.

For the time being, the feature is only enabled at the hotels listed above, so this isn’t something you’ll be able to take advantage of at all Hyatt hotels (or hotels from other companies). You’ll also need to have iOS 15 or above on iPhone and watchOS 8 or newer on your Apple Watch.

Apple first previewed this feature at WWDC 2021 with its digital ID feature, and hopefully, we’ll see more hotel chains jump on board, as it’s pretty useful for those who travel frequently. Whenever you can have one less thing to keep track of, that’s a positive.