Razer just announced a rather interesting product that takes advantage of Apple’s MagSafe technology. Rather than a charger or a car mount, Razer is releasing the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma, which will keep your phone cool during gaming sessions with fancy RGB lights.

The Razer Phone Cooler Chroma retails for $60, and it attaches to the back of the iPhone through MagSafe. It will help circulate air around the phone and keep it cool when you’re banging out those intense gaming sessions on your iPhone. The device comes with a 7-blade fan with up to 6400 rpm.

It features a dozen RGB lights with support for 16.8 million colors, so you can make your device stand out with a light pattern that works for your style. You can connect to your phone through BLE, which will let you easily adjust fan properties.

Here’s the massive drawback: you have to plug the device in through the USB-C cable for it to work. Razer confirmed to Gizmodo that there is no built-in battery, so you have to be tethered at all times, which defeats the point of smartphone gaming. You can’t even plug it into your phone’s power port. Instead, you must plug it into an outlet to get enough power to keep the large fan spinning.