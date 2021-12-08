Apple surprised us with a new feature coming to iOS 15.2 that lets you see whether a device was repaired using genuine Apple parts or if any repairs were done using improper ones. If you’re buying a used iPhone, this feature could help you decide whether it’s worth buying.

The feature was outlined in a new support document from Apple (via MacRumors). It tells you whether the phone has been fixed using parts “designed, tested, and manufactured for Apple quality and performance standards.”

There will be some limitations regarding what kind of repairs you can check based on the phone. If you have an iPhone XR, XS, XS Max, iPhone SE (2nd generation), and later, you can see if the battery has been replaced.

For iPhone 11, iPhone 12, and iPhone 13 models, you can see if the battery or display has been replaced.

And finally, for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, you can see if the phone’s battery, display, or camera has been replaced and whether the parts were genuine.

If a part were replaced, you’d see the “iPhone parts and service history” section in the About tab on the phone. If no repair were done, you wouldn’t see this section.

If a phone were repaired with genuine Apple parts, you’d see “Genuine Apple Part” next to the part that was replaced. If it weren’t, you would see “Unknown Part.” This means the part was replaced with a nongenuine part, was already used or installed in another iPhone, or isn’t functioning as expected.

