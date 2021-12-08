Notepad is a staple app in Windows. It was sadly neglected with the launch of Windows 11, but Microsoft has updated it to fit with the Windows 11 look, some new features, and a dark mode.

“We are very excited to introduce to all of you the redesigned Notepad for Windows 11, which includes a number of changes we think the community will enjoy! First, you will notice a completely updated UI that aligns with the new visual design of Windows 11, including rounded corners, Mica, and more,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Starting with the dark mode, Microsoft says it works with your system’s theme preferences, so it’ll blend in perfectly with the rest of the operating system. You can also change between the light and dark mode yourself on the new settings page.

The new Notepad app also features an upgraded find and replace. It also gets a multi-level undo option that’ll let you go back in time if you make a mistake.

All in all, it seems like an excellent update for Notepad. While the core functionality of writing remains unchanged, the dark mode, Windows 11’s visual style, and the find and replace update, Microsoft did a good job tweaking the app and bringing it up to 2021’s standards.

Currently, the new Notepad app is rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel, and it’ll make its way to the final version of Windows when Microsoft irons out all of the bugs and issues.

