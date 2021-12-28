Some people like to know what’s powering the device in their pocket, others simply forgot the specs. Whatever the case may be, we’ll show you how to see the processor in your Android phone—and how fast it is.

Unfortunately, unlike seeing how much RAM is in your Android device, this is not information we can find in the built-in Settings app. Instead, we’ll be using a handy app called “DevCheck.”

First, download DevCheck from the Google Play Store on your Android device. This app has been around for a long time, it’s free, simple to use, and very well-reviewed.

Next, open the app. You’ll be greeted with the “Dashboard” tab, which is an overview of your device’s status. We’ll switch over to the “Hardware” tab.

At the top, you’ll see the name of your processor. In some cases, it may not have the full name, as you can see here with “Snapdragon 76x.” You can do a web search for the model number listed for “Hardware” to find the full name, which in this case is the “Snapdragon 765 5G.”

To see the processor speed, you can go back to the “Dashboard” tab and watch the “CPU Status” in real-time. The “speed” of a processor is hard to quantify and these numbers probably won’t tell you a lot, but they’re here for your curiosity.

That’s all there is to it! DevCheck is a very handy app to have if you’re curious about the inner workings of your phone. It can show a lot of information about other things too, such as battery health, network connections, and camera information.

