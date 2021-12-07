Microsoft is putting out a new preview version of OneDrive Sync that’ll vastly speed up the cloud storage solution on M1 Macs and Windows on ARM PCs. The native app should give you some significant performance gains if you’ve been running the software through emulation.

“We’re excited to announce that OneDrive sync for Windows on ARM and for Apple silicon is now available as a public preview,” said Ankita Kirti in a post.

If you’d like to try out the native version of OneDrive, you’ll need to sign up for the Insiders ring. To sign up, you’ll need to head to the About section of the app and enable preview builds.

However, even if you do that, it may take some time to receive the ARM and M1 build, as Microsoft says, “We will be rolling out this feature to the Insiders ring over the next few days.” That means it could take some time before you get the native version of the app on your machine.

The performance difference between an emulated app and a native one is substantial, so it’s definitely worth downloading the preview build when it’s available to you if you’re running an M1 Mac or a Windows on ARM PC.

