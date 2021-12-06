Google has announced a bunch of new features coming to Pixel phones. While none of them will blow you away on their own, when you look at all of them, it’s a pretty solid drop from Google that should make Pixel owners very happy.

First, Google announced an update to the Pixel’s Quick Tap feature. Now, you can quickly open Snapchat from the lock screen, so you can post to your Story or send stuff to your friends quickly.

Google says, “Quick Tap to Snap is available to all Pixel 4a with 5G or newer Pixel phones. Plus, starting this month, you’ll be able to add a new Pixel-exclusive Lens — Pixel Face — to your Snaps. Look out for more Pixel-exclusive Lenses in future Feature Drops.”

The feature drop also adds a digital car key for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on select 2020-2022 BMW models. You need to tap your phone to your supported car’s door handle, and you’ll be able to unlock it and hop in.

You can try out a new accessibility feature that isn’t quite ready for primetime yet. The feature is called Conversation mode. Google says it “uses on-device machine learning to help anyone better hear conversations in loud environments by tuning into their conversation partner and tuning out competing noise.”

Now Playing on Pixel also received an update. It’ll automatically recognize music playing without sending sounds to a server, so if you ever hear and song and want to know what it is, your Pixel phone has you covered.

Here are the other, more minor features coming to Pixel devices:

Improved bass-level control for the Pixel Buds A-Series

New wallpapers, including those for International Day of Persons with Disabilities

Car crash detection in Taiwan, Italy, France, and existing countries Spain, Ireland, Japan, the UK, Australia, Singapore, and the US

Google said that the feature drop would roll out over the next few weeks to Pixel 3a through Pixel 5a (5G) devices. Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro devices will get the features next week.

