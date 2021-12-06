YouTube Music may not be as popular as Apple Music and Spotify, but it’s still an excellent music streaming service. Google is rolling out its own 2021 Recap to make its users happy to take users through a musical trip down memory lane.

Spotify users look forward to Spotify Wrapped every year, as it lets them see what they listened to the most, and they get fun playlists featuring their beloved music. Now, YouTube Music users will have some fun with the new 2021 Recap, which offers similar functionality to Spotify, though it won’t be quite as exciting since the user base is smaller.

Using the new 2021 Recap, you can see your top artists, songs, music videos, and playlists from the year that was.

To access YouTube Music’s new feature, you’ll need to have the YouTube Music app installed. If you try to access it from the website, you’ll just be directed to download the app. If you’re on your Android or Apple device, you can head to this page to see the recap.

Google described its 2021 Recap in a blog post:

To celebrate our dedicated community of music lovers, we’ve even included top playlists made by our very own YouTube Music listeners! The 2021 Recap also highlights your recent music discoveries and lets you listen to your favorites of the year in a personalized 2021 Recap playlist. Your personalized 2021 Recap playlist and stats can easily be shared with your friends and others by simply tapping the arrow at the bottom of your stats card.

Fortunately, while your friends are spamming social media with the Spotify Wrapped for the year, you’ll have the option to share your YouTube music stats on Facebook, Twitter, and every other social network, too.