On December 11, 2021, at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT, UFC 269 will broadcast from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, featuring a lightweight title main event pitting Charles Oliveira against Dustin Poirier. Here’s how to stream it live.

How to Stream UFC 269 Live in the United States

UFC 269’s main card will stream exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States. Current subscribers to ESPN+ ($6.99 per month or $69.99 per year) or the Disney Bundle (featuring Disney+, Hulu’s ad-supported tier, and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month) can order UFC 269 for an additional $69.99. New subscribers to ESPN+ can sign up for a year of the service plus the UFC 269 broadcast for $89.98.

The main card is led by current lightweight champion Oliveira making his first title defense against former interim champion Poirier. Also on the main card is a women’s bantamweight title bout between reigning champion Amanda Nunes and challenger Julianna Peña, a fight that was postponed from UFC 265. The main card is filled out with a welterweight bout between Geoff Neal and Santiago Ponzinibbio, a flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Cody Garbrandt, and a bantamweight bout between Raulian Paiva and Sean O’Malley.

Subscribers to ESPN+ can watch the preliminary bouts as part of their regular subscription, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. The early preliminary bouts will stream at 6:15 p.m. ET / 3:15 p.m. PT on UFC Fight Pass ($9.99 per month or $95.99 per year).

Bypass Geographic Restrictions With a VPN

If you live outside the United States or are traveling abroad, and you still want to access the ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass broadcasts of UFC 269, your best bet is to use a VPN. With a VPN, you can bypass geographical restrictions and stream the fights on their designated platforms.

ExpressVPN is our choice for the best overall VPN and the best for streaming. It’s a quick and easy-to-use way to watch UFC 269 no matter where you’re located. Here’s how to get started:

Download ExpressVPN. Connect to a server located in the United States. Head to ESPN+ and purchase the main card broadcast, or sign in to your ESPN+ or UFC Fight Pass account to watch the preliminary bouts. You will need to supply a valid U.S. ZIP code.

ExpressVPN also offers a free trial, so if you aren’t satisfied with the service, you can cancel right after watching the fights.