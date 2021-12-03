Xbox Game Pass has been massive for Microsoft, and this isn’t lost on Sony. According to a new report, it appears that Sony is looking to combat Xbox Game Pass with its own competitor.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Sony’s Game Pass competitor is codenamed “Spartacus,” and it will offer a catalog of modern and classic games for a monthly subscription.

That sounds a lot like Microsoft’s pitch for Xbox Game Pass. However, the report didn’t indicate whether Sony would offer new releases on day one, which is one of the major selling points of Microsoft’s subscription service. It’s hard to beat getting new AAA games on the day they release without spending anything other than a subscription fee.

The report says the new subscription will merge Sony’s PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now into a single option, but with the additional catalog of games included. However, it looks like the PlayStation Plus name will stick around, and PlayStation Now will be phased out.

Additionally, it looks like the service will come to both PS4 and PS5, so gamers will be able to take part whether they’ve been able to find a PS5 or not.

As it’s still early—the subscription isn’t expected to launch until Spring 2022—we don’t know how much it’ll cost. Microsoft charges $14.99 for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which also brings games to PC, and $9.99 for just Xbox, so we’d expect it to be somewhere in that same price range.

