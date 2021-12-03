Just like last year, 2021 has been a year filled with trials and challenges. The Unicode Consortium has analyzed the most used emoji for the year, and we all used the tears of joy face far more than any other one, which feels fitting for what 2021 was.

“According to data collected by the Unicode Consortium, the not-for-profit organization responsible for digitizing the world’s languages, Tears of Joy accounts for over 5% of all emoji use,” wrote Jennifer Daniel, Unicode Emoji Subcommittee Chair, in a blog post.

Coming in second place for 2021 was the heart emoji, and then there was a steep dropoff before the rolling on-the-floor laughing emoji ranks. Here’s the complete top ten list of emoji according to the Unicode Consortium:

😂 ❤️ 🤣 👍 😭 🙏 😘 🥰 😍 😊

Overall, the feel of the emoji offered by 2021 seems to be love and hope. We were crying tears of joy and extending love to our friends and loved ones all over the place. The only sad emoji in the top ten comes in at number five, which paints the year in a pretty positive picture. That makes sense, as many places lifted lockdowns and allowed people to see their friends and loved ones for the first time in a long time.

What will 2022’s top emoji list look like? It all depends on what 2022 looks like as a year.